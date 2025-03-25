Money Report

Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee, 63, passes away due to heart attack

By Dylan Butts, CNBC

Han Jong-hee, co-chief executive officer of Samsung Electronics Co., at the company’s annual general meeting at the Suwon Convention Center in Suwon, South Korea, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. 
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • South Korea's Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that its co-CEO Han Jong-hee, 63, passed away due to a heart attack. 
  • The company said Jun Young-hyun— who was appointed as co-CEO in November last year— will become the sole CEO.
  • Han became the head of the product research and development team at Samsung's visual display division in 2011, rising through the ranks over the years, and was appointed CEO in 2022.

South Korea's Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that its co-CEO Han Jong-hee, 63, passed away due to a heart attack. 

He headed Samsung's digital appliances division, as well as its device experience unit, which includes mobile phones and home appliances. 

Han joined Samsung in 1988, rising through the ranks over the years and becoming the head of the product research and development team at the company's visual display division in 2011. He was appointed CEO in 2022, according to the company website.

The company in a statement credited Han with helping Samsung become a global leader in TV business and for contributing to the company's growth as an executive during a challenging business environment.

"Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time," Samsung said.

Han, one of four executive directors on Samsung's board, had hosted the company's annual general shareholders meeting in Suwon, South Korea, just one week ago, fielding questions about the firm's poor stock performance.

The company said Jun Young-hyun— who was appointed as co-CEO in November last year— will become the sole CEO.

Samsung last year announced changes in the leadership of its memory and foundry chip divisions amid intense competition in the semiconductor space, appointing Jun as co-CEO and head of the memory chip arm.

