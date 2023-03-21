Satellite Maker Terran Orbital Sees Annual Revenue Climb Near $100 Million

Terran Orbital reported fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, posting annual revenue that more than doubled while the company continued to build its order backlog.

The Irvine, California-based company reported that revenue grew to $31.9 million in the fourth quarter, up from $27.8 million in the third quarter.

Terran Orbital delivered 19 satellites during the fourth quarter, including 10 under a contract through the Pentagon's Space Development Agency.

Terran Orbital, a specialist in manufacturing small satellites, reported fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, with annual revenue nearing $100 million as it continued to build its order backlog.

For the full year of 2022, Terran Orbital brought in $94.2 million in revenue – more than double its 2021 total.

The Irvine, California-based company reported that revenue grew to $31.9 million in the fourth quarter, up from $27.8 million in the third quarter. Terran Orbital's adjusted EBITDA loss doubled, however, both on a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis, to $26.1 million, which the company attributed to an increase in expenses such as payroll, sales and marketing.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Shares of Terran Orbital slipped about 8% Tuesday from the stock's previous close at $1.73.

Sign up here to receive weekly editions of CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter.

While Terran Orbital's order backlog fell on a quarter-over-quarter basis, to $170.8 million in Q4 from $198 million in Q3, that number does not include its $2.4 billion deal with Rivada, announced in February. Terran Orbital's year-end backlog was for about 60 satellites, with the Rivada contract adding around 300 to that total.

Terran Orbital delivered 19 satellites during the fourth quarter, including 10 under a contract through the Pentagon's Space Development Agency. The company is expanding its manufacturing facilities to be able to make up to 250 satellites a year.