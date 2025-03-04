Money Report

Saudi oil giant Aramco posts drop in full-year profit, slashes dividend

By Natasha Turak, CNBC

Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal
Ahmed Jadallah | Reuters
  • Saudi state oil producer Aramco reported a decline in net profit in 2024 and warned of a dividend cut.
  • Lower oil prices hit the company's net profit last year as crude production around the world increased and demand slowed.
  • Net profit came in at $106.2 billion for 2024, down from $121.3 billion in 2023.
Members of media chat before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. 
Hamad I Mohammed | Reuters
📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Saudi state oil producer Aramco reported on Tuesday a decline in net profit to $106.2 billion in 2024, down from $121.3 billion in 2023.

The company said it expects total dividends for 2025 of $85.4 billion — a significant fall from 2024's total of $124.2 billion.

This comes as it cut its total payout for the fourth quarter. The oil giant said its base dividend for the final three months of the year would be increased to $21.1 billion, but its performance-linked payout would be just $200 million. This compares to a third-quarter base dividend of $20.3 billion and a performance-linked dividend of $10.8 billion.

Lower oil prices hit the company's net profit last year as crude production around the world increased and demand slowed. The price of global benchmark Brent crude futures averaged $80 per barrel in 2024, $2 less than the 2023 average, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Aramco's revenue fell to $436.6 billion in 2024, compared to $440.8 billion the year before.

This breaking news story is being updated.

Also on CNBC

This article tagged under:

