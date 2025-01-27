Money Report

Scott Bessent wins Senate confirmation as Treasury secretary

By Darla Mercado, CFP®,CNBC

Scott Bessent, founder and chief executive officer of Key Square Group LP and US treasury secretary nominee for US President-elect Donald Trump, during a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. 
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The U.S. Senate voted on Monday to confirm Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary in President Donald Trump's administration.

The Senate voted 68-29 to confirm the Wall Street veteran, with 16 Democrats joining all Republicans to choose Bessent for the post. He will be the 79th Treasury secretary.

Bessent, the founder of Key Square Group, will play a key role helping Trump enact his economic agenda, including having insight on tax policy. He will be stepping in as the U.S. government grapples with its debts and deficit. The federal government has spent roughly $711 billion more than it has collected in the 2025 fiscal year, according to the Treasury's fiscal data website.

The incoming Treasury secretary has supported gradual tariffs, which will be back in the spotlight as President Trump threatens levies on products from China, Canada and Mexico. On Sunday, he said in a social media post that he would impose a 25% tariff on goods coming into the U.S. from Colombia.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

