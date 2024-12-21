Self-made billionaire: 3 holiday gifts I'm giving loved ones this year—2 of them cost only $13 each

What's on Richard Branson's shopping list this holiday season?

The billionaire Virgin Group co-founder says there are a few items his friends and family can expect to receive from him — and that he recommends to CNBC Make It's readers as well.

Because Branson is a consummate salesman, it should come as little surprise that he recommends products from his own company and from brands with ties to the Virgin Group. Still, Branson tells CNBC Make It via a spokesperson that he genuinely endorses these products.

1. Change Please Coffee

Branson, who once admitted to drinking 20 cups of tea every day, says he's now trying to cut back on caffeine. Still, he just "can't resist sharing" this impact-focused coffee brand, he says. It launched in 2015 with a loan from Branson's non-profit Virgin StartUp business development arm.

The London-based Change Please Coffee, which has 10 locations and sells bags of coffee online starting at $13 apiece, is dedicated to "tackling homelessness through the power of social enterprise and great tasting coffee," according to the website.

"Change Please is doing incredible work beyond just serving up great coffee," says Branson.

The business puts 100% of its profits toward a barista training program that "trains and employs homeless people as baristas, giving them the tools and support to build a stable future," he adds. "The profits go straight into housing, mental health support, and paying a fair wage to baristas. It's a brilliant way to enjoy your coffee while making a real difference."

2. Virgin Points

Virgin Points can be put toward items and experiences from across the family of Virgin Group brands, like flights on Virgin Atlantic, cruises on Virgin Voyages and stays in the group's hotels, meaning "there's something for everyone to enjoy," Branson says.

Customers accrue points by making purchases from the Virgin family or partnered brands. You can also buy points directly or donate them to others. "Virgin Points always make a brilliant gift because they give people the freedom to choose what suits them best," Branson says.

For 2 million Virgin Points (which would cost around $50,022 to buy directly), you can earn a week-long stay for two people, minus airfare, on Branson's own private Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

3. Made51

If you're looking for a "truly special" gift, Branson recommends a "favorite" from his own list: holiday ornaments from Made51. Launched by UNHCR, the United Nations' Refugee Agency, Made51 sells jewelry, accessories and home décor crafted by artisans who happen to be refugees.

Branson's company is a longtime partner of Made51, selling the products in its retail stores. The proceeds from each Made51 sale go directly to refugees, helping them earn an income in their new host countries.

Their holiday collection features ornaments made by refugees from East Africa, Syria, Afghanistan, Mali and Myanmar who now live in countries around the world.

The ornaments start at $13 apiece and are "beautifully handcrafted," says Branson. "They not only add a bright touch to your tree but also support a brighter future for those who need it most."

