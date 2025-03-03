Serena Williams joins WNBA ownership group in Toronto

Serena Williams, the former top tennis player in the world, has joined the ownership group of the Toronto Tempo.

Williams will help the Canada-based WNBA team with its visual identity.

The tennis legend also has ownership stakes across the National Women's Soccer League, the National Football League and TGL Golf.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is continuing her investment in women's sports with a new ownership stake in the Women's National Basketball Association's Toronto Tempo, the team announced Monday.

The Tempo, the WNBA's first expansion team in Canada, will begin play in the 2026 season and is also owned by Larry Tanenbaum, chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures.

"I have always said that women's sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy," Williams said in a statement.

The size of Williams' stake was not disclosed.

As part of Williams' role with the team, she will play an active role in the team's visual look from jersey designs to merchandise collaborations.

"Serena is a champion," said Teresa Resch, president of the Tempo Basketball Club. "She's the greatest athlete of all time, and her impact on this team and this country is going to be incredible."

The deal is pending final approval from the league.

Since retiring from tennis in August 2022, Williams, the former No. 1 tennis player with 23 Grand Slam singles championships, has been busy building her off-court portfolio.

She is also a minority owner in the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC, the National Football League's Miami Dolphins and TGL's Los Angeles Golf Club.