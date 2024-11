Shares of key chip suppliers jump as U.S. reportedly considers toned-down China curbs

Shares of key global semiconductor equipment firms jumped on Thursday after a report that the U.S. is considering sanctions on China's chip industry that stop short of earlier proposals.

ASML was around 4.3% higher in early trade in Europe. Tokyo Electron was up more than 6% in Japan, where it trades.

Shares of key global semiconductor equipment firms jumped on Thursday after a report that the U.S. is considering sanctions on China's chip industry that stop short of earlier proposals.

ASML was around 4.3% higher in early trade in Europe. Tokyo Electron was more than 6% higher in Japan where it trades.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Washington is considering further measures to restrict sales of semiconductor equipment and AI memory chips to China, but that the new rules could stop short of earlier proposals that were seen as stricter.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Bloomberg report.

The U.S. is now considering adding fewer suppliers to Chinese technology giant Huawei to an export blacklist known as the Entity List. According to the report, one key Chinese firm that won't be added is ChangXin Memory Technologies, a memory company and potential rival to the likes of SK Hynix and Samsung.

Analysts at Jefferies said ASML had previously guided toward a 30% decline in its revenue from China next year. The exclusion of that company could mean that ASML's sales in China "decline by less than expected next year," Jefferies said Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more.