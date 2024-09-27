Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Shohei Ohtani's record-breaking 50-50 home run ball is now on sale for $4.5 million

By Nicolas Vega,CNBC

Shohei Ohtani recently became the first player in MLB history to his 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season.
Megan Briggs | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani has delivered a season for the ages, becoming the first player in the more than 120-year history of Major League Baseball to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season.

For one fan who was in attendance for the Japanese superstar's record-breaking home run, Ohtani's success may deliver a multimillion-payday.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

That's because the baseball that Ohtani crushed for his 50th homer on Sept. 19 is up for sale, with Goldin Auctions calling it "one of the most significant pieces of modern baseball memorabilia to come to auction."

The starting bid for the historic ball — the most valuable from Ohtani's incredible 6-for-6, 3-home-run and 10 RBI performance — is $500,000.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"This offered baseball is truly a one-of-a-kind specimen, a crowning piece for any game-used memorabilia collection," the listing for the authenticated memorabilia reads. "The baseball exhibits excellent game use, with black scuffing and surface abrasions present throughout the white leather surface."

The auction will run from Sept. 27 to Oct. 9, with extended bidding taking place on Oct. 16. You can view the listing here.

An eager buyer looking to skip the auction can do just that, provided they are willing to pay a whopping $4.5 million. But even that seven-figure sum might not be enough. If the bidding crosses $3 million, the option to purchase the ball will disappear.

Money Report

news 31 mins ago

Uber just jumped into the Halloween business

news 33 mins ago

Columbus, Ohio is the city with the fastest car commute in America, new study shows—see the full top 10 list

The $3 million figure represents the highest price ever paid for a baseball when Mark McGwire's 70th home run ball sold in 1999.

If you don't have several million dollars to bid on Ohtani's home run ball, don't worry. The Dodgers $700 million man recently signed a trading card deal with Topps which will include autographed and game-used memorabilia cards.

Want to master your money this fall? Sign up for CNBC's new online course. We'll teach you practical strategies to hack your budget, reduce your debt, and grow your wealth. Start today to feel more confident and successful. Use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off, now extended through September 30, 2024, for the back-to-school season.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us