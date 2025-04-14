Money Report

Singapore eases monetary policy for a second straight time as city-state cuts growth forecast

By Lim Hui Jie, CNBC

View of MAS building, Singapore
Lee Yen Nee
  • MAS said Monday it will reduce the rate of appreciation of its policy band known as the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate, or S$NEER.
  • The country's Ministry of Trade and Industry downgraded its GDP forecast to 0%-2% for 2025, down from its previous outlook of 1%-3%.

Singapore on Monday eased its monetary policy for the second straight time, as the city-state posted a lower-than-expected GDP growth of 3.8% for the first quarter, according to advance estimates.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore had eased its policy stance in its January meeting too, loosening policy for the first time since 2020.

The MAS said Monday it would reduce the rate of appreciation of its policy band known as the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate, or S$NEER.

"MAS will continue with the policy of a modest and gradual appreciation of the S$NEER policy band," it said.

The central bank strengthens or weakens its currency against a basket of its main trading partners, thus effectively setting the S$NEER. The exact exchange rate is not set, rather, the S$NEER can move within the set policy band, the precise levels of which are not disclosed.

Singapore's year-on-year quarterly GDP growth missed expectations of 4.3% from economists polled by Reuters, and was lower than the 5% expansion seen in the last quarter of 2024.

The country's Ministry of Trade and Industry downgraded its GDP forecast to 0%-2% for 2025, down from its previous outlook of 1%-3% — MAS also projected GDP growth of 0%-2% for 2025.

In a ministerial statement earlier this month on U.S. tariffs and their implications, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that he had "no doubt" that Singapore's growth will be significantly impacted. "Singapore may or may not go into recession this year."

MAS lowered headline inflation for 2025 was lowered to an average of 0.5%-1.5%, down from its previous projection of 1.5%-2.5%.

The core inflation forecast — which strips out prices of accommodation and private transport — also was lowered to 0.5%-1.5%, down from the 1%-2% forecasted after the January meeting.

—This is breaking news, please check back for updates.

