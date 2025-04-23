Singapore inflation stays at 4-year lows as city-state prepares for election

Headline inflation rate was unchanged at 0.9%, while core inflation fell to 0.5% from 0.6%.

The inflation reading comes as Singapore gears up for a general election on May 3, with campaigning starting Wednesday as candidates filed their nomination papers.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a video Tuesday that cost-of-living pressures were "a real concern" for Singapore.

Singapore's inflation in March stayed at over four-year lows, with the city-state's consumer price index climbing 0.9%, year on year.

This was lower than Reuters poll expectations of 1.1%, and the same as the 0.9% seen in February.

The inflation reading comes as Singapore gears up for a general election on May 3, with campaigning starting Wednesday as candidates filed their nomination papers.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a video Tuesday that cost-of-living pressures were "a real concern" for Singapore. "It's because of wars in Europe and the Middle East, because of global supply chain disruptions, and now because of tariffs and trade wars," Wong said.

Singapore eased its monetary policy for the second straight time earlier in April, as the city-state sees zero growth this year as a possibility after posting a lower-than-expected GDP expansion of 3.8% for the first quarter. The latest reading allows more room for the country to ease policy and boost growth.

Singapore's year-on-year quarterly GDP growth missed expectations of 4.3% from economists polled by Reuters, and was lower than the 5% expansion seen in the last quarter of 2024.



The country's Ministry of Trade and Industry downgraded its GDP forecast to 0%-2% for 2025, down from its previous outlook of 1%-3% — MAS also projected GDP growth of 0%-2% for 2025.

In a release, MTI said the growth slowdown was due to declines in manufacturing, as well as some services sectors such as finance and insurance.