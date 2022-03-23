Money Report

coronavirus

Singapore to Ease Covid Measures, Reopen Borders and Drop Outdoor Mask Mandate

By Abigail Ng, CNBC

Roslan Rahman | AFP | Getty Images
  • Throughout the pandemic, Singapore has been more consistent and strict about measures such as mask mandates and traceability than most of the rest of the world.

SINGAPORE — Singapore will ease most of its Covid restrictions including outdoor mask mandates from March 29, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Thursday.

Limits on social gatherings will be doubled from five to 10, more employees can return to office and capacity limits for large events will be increased, Lee said in a national address.

Masks will still be needed indoors, and safe distancing of 1 meter between groups in mask-off settings will still be required.

Lee also said Singapore will "drastically streamline" testing and quarantine requirements and will make travel abroad easier — "almost like before Covid-19."

"Resume more normal lives, enjoy larger gatherings of family and friends, go outdoors without masks, or reunite with loved ones abroad," Lee said. "But do not throw all caution to the wind."

He called on people to comply with the relaxed rules and test regularly.

Border measures

On travel restrictions and measures, all fully vaccinated travelers will no longer require tests upon arrival in Singapore from April 1, Transport Minister S Iswaran said at a press briefing.

Pre-departure tests will still be needed.

The peak of the omicron wave in Singapore appears to have passed. New daily cases stood at 8,940 on Wednesday, down from a record 26,032 infections on Feb. 22.

As of Tuesday, 92% of the population has received two shots under the national vaccination program, while 71% have received boosters.

The majority of people infected in Singapore have mild or no symptoms. Around 0.3% required oxygen supplementation over the last 28 days, and 0.04% were in the intensive care unit.

