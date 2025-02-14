Singapore's GDP expands by 4.4% in 2024, fastest growth since 2021

The 4.4% growth figure was higher than the 1.8% seen in 2023.

Singapore's GDP expanded by 4.4% in 2024, marking its fastest growth since 2021, government data showed Friday.

The economy had expanded by 1.8% in 2023.

For the fourth quarter alone, Singapore's GDP grew 5% year on year, higher than the 4.7% forecast by economists polled by Reuters, but lower than the 5.7% expansion seen in the previous quarter.

The 5% growth figure also surpassed advance estimates of 4.3% announced on Jan. 2.

This will be the last piece of key economic data from the city-state, before Prime Minister Lawrence Wong delivers the budget for the country for 2025 on Feb. 18.

The country's ministry of trade and industry (MTI) said that GDP growth for the year was mainly driven by the wholesale trade, finance and insurance, and manufacturing sectors.

However, the retail trade sector, as well as the food and beverage sector in Singapore contracted, partly as people shifted their spending to overseas travel destinations, the ministry added.

Singapore's GDP growth forecast was maintained at 1%-3% for the full year for 2025.