Single-stock ETFs tap into the market's ‘gambling mindset,' expert says. What investors need to know

With big-tech stocks soaring, the success of single-stock ETFs, which are leveraged, is not particularly surprising.

Still, the investing approach seems "here to stay," according to Bryan Armour, director of passive strategies research for North America at Morningstar.

Not all the ideas have hit it big, with single-stock ETFs tracking Nike and Pfizer closing down.

More than a year after single-stock exchange-traded funds hit the U.S. market, risk-seeking investors continue to dive in.

Single-stock ETFs were first introduced in Europe in 2018. There are now nearly four dozen single-stock ETFs in the U.S., many of which track the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks — Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Nvidia, Amazon, Tesla and Meta. Other names on Morningstar's list of single-stock ETFs include Coinbase and Alibaba.

Collectively, single-stock ETFs have about $3.3 billion of net assets, according to Morningstar.

The growth of these single-stock ETFs, which are leveraged, is not particularly surprising, given that the Nasdaq is up more than 40% this year and big-tech stocks in particular are soaring. But they've likely earned a long-term spot in the market.

Single-stock ETFs "are here to stay," said Bryan Armour, director of passive strategies research for North America at Morningstar. The strategy "taps into some of the gambling mindset that exists in markets," he said.

Here's what investors need to know about the growth of the single-stock ETF market and where it could be heading.

Where the single-stock ETF action is, starting with Tesla

There are 45 single-stock ETFs in total, according to Morningstar, from a handful of providers including Direxion, AXS, GraniteShares and YieldMax. These ETFs follow bull, bear or option income strategies.

The largest by asset size is the Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares, which tracks Tesla. In July, it became the first of its kind in the U.S. to surpass the $1 billion asset mark.

The second-largest single-stock ETF by asset size is the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF, which had around $841 million of assets at the end of November, according to Morningstar.

In third place by asset size is the GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF, which tracks Nvidia and has soared in a year dominated by artificial intelligence optimism and the gains for chipmakers. It had about $245 million in assets at the end of November, Morningstar data shows.

To achieve their stated returns, leveraged and inverse ETPs often use a range of investment strategies. This can include swaps, futures and other derivatives as well as long or short positions, according to a FINRA explainer.

Expect more high-risk ETFs to hit the market

Rich Lee, head of program and ETF trading at Robert W. Baird & Co., expects to see more single-stock ETFs with an options overlay strategy and income component. YieldMax offers several of these ETFs that seek to generate monthly income by selling/writing call options on single company stock exposures.

There is continuous appetite for single-stock ETFs, and there will continue to be innovation, combining themes and exposures under the ETF wrapper, Lee said. "It's a way to get quick exposure with leverage."

While the number and assets within these ETFs has mushroomed, there have been duds. Single-stock ETFs tracking Nike and Pfizer — the former whose shares are close to flat this year and the latter whose shares are down 45% — among a few others, closed down. Some stocks are too bland to get investors riled up one way or another, Armour said. If an ETF can't get enough traction, investment managers have to decide where to focus their resources, he said. It's something for investors to keep in mind: What's on the market today may not be in a few months.

Using single-stock ETFs is not a long-term strategy

Performance is all over the map. The Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X, for instance, had a total one-year return of about 12% through November, but it's up about 148% year to date through Dec. 15, according to Morningstar. The GraniteShares 1.5x Long COIN Daily ETF, which tracks Coinbase, had a one-year return through November of about 206% and returned about 488% year to date through Dec. 15, according to Morningstar.

Not surprisingly, single-stock ETFs that take a bear strategy have seen negative returns of late.

But performance over time isn't really the point.

The market for these vehicles is mostly traders and individual investors with an extremely high risk tolerance. There are other ways to gain leverage, without needing to pay fees in the 1% range, but for some more sophisticated retail investors who don't have experience with leverage, a single-stock ETF can be a safer option, Armour said. "It's just not a smart long-term strategy. It's a very costly way to gamble in the stock market."

The SEC's warning to retail investors

These vehicles are appropriate for sophisticated retail investors and professionals that are willing to take a short-term view and are willing to monitor their positions daily, said Ed Egilinsky, head of sales and distribution and alternatives at Direxion.

"These are not buy-and-hold products," he said. "If someone is looking to buy something and not pay attention to it, this is not the vehicle."

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued an investor warning in August, reiterating the extra risks inherent to single-stock ETFs. "Because leveraged single-stock ETFs in particular amplify the effect of price movements of the underlying individual stocks, investors holding these funds will experience even greater volatility and risk than investors who hold the underlying stock itself," the SEC said.

"You definitely have to understand what investing or hedging investment you're trying to achieve with these products," Lee said. "For a lot of these leveraged products, people are using it to get intraday exposure or use it for some sort of hedging."

Which stocks could be targeted for the next hotly traded single-stock ETF?

Success is determined in part by assets, daily volume and scale, said Egilinsky. While he declined to be specific about where Direxion is next looking to add to its single-stock ETF lineup, he did say AI is a hot area. "We're going to let this play out over time. It's still in its infancy stages and we'll continue to look for single stocks that make sense for us to bring to the market."