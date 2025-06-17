Money Report

SK Hynix shares extend gains to over 2-decade highs as parent group reportedly plans AI data center

By Dylan Butts, CNBC

Illustration of the SK Hynix company logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Shares in South Korea's SK Hynix extended gains to hit a more than 2-decade high on Tuesday.
  • The company's parent, SK Group, reportedly plans to build the AI data center in partnership with Amazon Web Services in Ulsan.
  • SK Hynix shares have surged almost 50% so far this year on the back of an AI boom.

Shares in South Korea's SK Hynix extended gains to hit a more than 2-decade high on Tuesday, following reports over the weekend that SK Group plans to build the country's largest AI data center.

SK Hynix shares, which have surged almost 50% so far this year on the back of an AI boom, were up nearly 3%, following gains on Monday. 

The company's parent, SK Group, plans to build the AI data center in partnership with Amazon Web Services in Ulsan, according to domestic media. SK Telecom and SK Broadband are reportedly leading the initiative, with support from other affiliates, including SK Hynix. 

SK Hynix is a leading supplier of dynamic random access memory or DRAM — a type of semiconductor memory found in PCs, workstations and servers that is used to store data and program code.

The company's DRAM rival, Samsung, was also trading up 4% on Tuesday. However, it's growth has fallen behind that of SK Hynix.

On Friday, Samsung Electronics' market cap reportedly slid to a 9-year low of 345.1 trillion won ($252 billion) as the chipmaker struggles to capitalize on AI-led demand. 

SK Hynix, on the other hand, has become a leader in high bandwidth memory — a type of DRAM used in artificial intelligence servers — supplying to clients such as AI behemoth Nvidia. 

A report from Counterpoint Research in April said that SK Hynix had captured 70% of the HBM market by revenue share in the first quarter.

This HBM strength helped it overtake Samsung in the overall DRAM market for the first time ever, with a 36% global market share as compared to Samsung's 34%. 

