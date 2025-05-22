Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Snowflake shares soar to highest level in over a year as revenue tops $1 billion for first time

By Ari Levy, CNBC

Snowflake Inc. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, on Jan. 2, 2025.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Snowflake shares popped on Thursday and climbed to their highest in over a year a day after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue.
  • Sales climbed 26% surpassing $1 billion in a quarter for the first time.

Snowflake shares jumped 12% on Thursday, climbing to their highest level since early last year after the data analytics company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2026 jumped 26% to $1.04 billion from $828.7 million a year earlier, and topped the $1.01 billion average LSEG estimate. It's the first time the company, which went public in 2020, has recorded more than $1 billion in sales in a quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share of 24 cents exceeded the 21-cent average analyst estimate, according to LSEG. Snowflake reported a net loss of $430 million, a loss of $1.29 a share, widening from a loss of $317 million, or 95 cents a share, a year earlier.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Snowflake has been adding artificial intelligence services into its cloud-based data analytics platform, which the company said in its earning release late Wednesday has helped it reach 11,000 customers.

Analysts at Cantor highlighted the significance of two new $100 million deals that closed in the quarter after slipping from the prior period, noting that "churn concerns were abated."

Money Report

news 35 mins ago

33-year-old in Florida making $78,000 a year has racked up over 1 million credit card points

news 35 mins ago

What the House Republican budget bill means for your money

The firm reiterated its buy recommendation on the stock, writing that it has "confidence Snowflake should continue to execute on a beat-and-raise strategy as the year progresses and continue to show leverage in the model."

With Thursday's rally, Snowflake shares are up 29% for the year, while the Nasdaq is down close to 2%.

WATCH: Interview with Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us