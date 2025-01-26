Social Security benefits increased by 2.5% in 2025. Why retirees may feel it’s not enough

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries have received their first benefit checks for 2025.

That includes a more modest 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment, the lowest increase since 2021.

Still, retirees face a higher cost of living.

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries have now received their first benefit checks for 2025.

The new 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment — which adds $50 per month to retirement benefits on average — marks the lowest increase since 2021, when inflation spiked shortly thereafter.

With prices still high, many beneficiaries are likely feeling the increase "wasn't quite enough," though "every little bit helps," said Jenn Jones, vice president of financial security at AARP, an interest group representing Americans ages 50 and over.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

More from Personal Finance:

IRS announces the start of the 2025 tax season

What the Trump administration could mean for your money

House Republicans push to extend Trump tax cuts

"When you're living on a fixed income, when even what some might think are small or mild increases to everyday expenses happen, they can create a real financial burden for older Americans," Jones said.

One measure, the Elder Economic Security Standard Index — also known simply as the Elder Index — developed by the Gerontology Institute at the University of Massachusetts in Boston, evaluates just how much it costs older adults to pay for their basic needs and age in place.

Social Security alone doesn't cover adequate lifestyle

Based on a national average, a single person would need $2,099 per month if they are a homeowner with no mortgage, to cover housing, food, transportation, health care and other miscellaneous expenses, according to 2024 Elder Index data.

That goes up to $2,566 per month necessary for single renters, and $3,249 per month for single homeowners with a mortgage.

An older couple who own a home without a mortgage would need $3,162 per month, according to the index. That increases to $3,629 per month for a couple who rents, and $4,312 per month for a couple who has a mortgage on their home.

Those amounts exceed the average Social Security retirement benefits Americans stand to receive. In 2025, individual retired workers receive an average $1,976 per month, while couples who both qualify for benefits have an average $3,089 per month.

To be sure, those Elder Index thresholds are based on national averages, and in some areas of the country retirees may be able to stretch their incomes further than others. Yet the data typically shows it's difficult to live just on Social Security benefits.

"What we find with the Elder Index is that there isn't a single county in the country where the average Social Security benefit covers an adequate lifestyle," said Jan Mutchler, professor of gerontology at the University of Massachusetts in Boston, of comparisons that were run prior to the 2024 data.

'Prices might be rising faster'

As a record number of baby boomers turn 65, research from the Alliance for Lifetime Income has found 52.5% of that cohort will rely primarily on Social Security for income in retirement since they have assets of $250,000 or less.

The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment aims to track inflation. Yet because those adjustments are made annually, they come with a lag, according to Laura Quinby, associate director of employee benefits and labor markets at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

As inflation spiked, reaching a peak in 2022, Social Security's COLAs also reached four-decade highs. In 2022, Social Security beneficiaries saw a 5.9% boost to benefits, which was followed by a higher 8.7% increase in 2023. That subsided to a 3.2% increase in 2024, followed by a more modest 2.5% bump for 2025.

The Social Security COLAs largely made up for the inflation surge that happened in 2022, Quinby said. However, inflation is now ticking up again, she said. The consumer price index rose 0.4% in December, slightly above what had been estimated for the month, and was up 2.9% for the year.

"We're in another period where prices might be rising faster than the Social Security COLA," Quinby said.

How much retirees are affected by inflation varies based on three factors — how much their assets keep up with rising prices, the amount of debt they have at fixed interest rates and whether they change their savings, investment or work behaviors, the Center for Retirement Research has found.

Mary Johnson, a 73-year-old independent Social Security and Medicare analyst, said her Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for 2025 has mostly been consumed by rising costs. While Social Security represents about 40% of her income, much of her other retirement assets are invested in stocks, which saw record growth last year.

Still, Johnson said she's grappling with increases to her homeowner's insurance, home heating and cooling bills, food costs, and drug plan premiums. One bright spot is that she did see her auto insurance decline last year.

'Biggest game changer this year'

A notable change retirees have to look forward to in 2025 is a new $2,000 annual cap on out-of-pocket Medicare Part D prescription drug costs, that was enacted with the Inflation Reduction Act under President Joe Biden.

"That's the biggest game changer this year for older Americans," said AARP's Jones.

More than 95% of Medicare Part D beneficiaries will benefit from that new out-of-pocket cap, AARP's research has found.

Before the change, the amount of money Medicare Part D beneficiaries spent on their medications was unlimited, with potentially thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket costs, according to Juliette Cubanski, deputy director of the program on Medicare policy at KFF, a provider of health policy research.

The change provides real financial relief and peace of mind, she said.

"If they're not taking expensive medications now, but they do in the future, they won't have to potentially go bankrupt or just simply not fill their prescriptions because they cannot afford the out-of-pocket cost," Cubanski said.

To be sure, Medicare beneficiaries still face other rising costs, particularly with regard to monthly Part B and Part D premiums. Because those payments can be deducted directly from Social Security checks, they may affect just how much of a COLA increase beneficiaries see.

In 2025, the standard monthly Part B premium is $185 per month, while the average standard Part D premium is $46.50. Notably, higher-income beneficiaries pay more expensive rates, though that may not be as noticeable in their household budgets, Cubanski said.

"For others, the fact that they're paying premiums for Medicare coverage certainly takes away from the amount of money that they have for other essentials," Cubanski said.