SoftBank posts surprise loss in third quarter, revenue also misses estimates

By Dylan Butts, CNBC

The logo of SoftBank is displayed at a company shop in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2025. 
Issei Kato | Reuters

SoftBank Group posted a surprise quarterly loss Wednesday as its Vision Funds investments fell into red. The Japanese company's revenue also missed analysts' estimates.

Here are Softbank's results compared with LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who have been more consistently accurate:

  • Revenue: 1.83 trillion yen vs. 1.84 trillion yen
  • Net loss of 369.17 billion yen vs. a profit of 298.53 billion yen

The company's Vision Fund investments clocked a loss of 352.75 billion yen for the quarter ended Dec. 31. The broader Vision Fund segment — which factors in administrative costs, fluctuations in currency, among other things — reported a loss of 309.93 billion yen.

The company reported its quarterly earnings after trading closed at the Tokyo stock exchange.

In recent years, SoftBank has made a number of controversial high-value investments in companies that have struggled or marked down their valuations. 

It is now repositioning itself to take advantage of the artificial intelligence boom, where players such as Nvidia have benefited from meteoric demand for chips and data center GPUs.

SoftBank is close to finalizing a $40 billion primary investment in OpenAI at a $260 billion pre-money valuation, sources recently told CNBC's David Faber.

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.

