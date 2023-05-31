S&P 500 Futures Inch Higher After House Passes Debt Ceiling Bill: Live Updates

Stock futures were higher Wednesday after the U.S. House advanced the debt ceiling bill in a crucial step to avoid a U.S. default, advancing it to the Senate just days ahead of the default deadline.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 15 points, or 0.05%, paring earlier losses. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.13%.

The market wrapped the month of May, marked by a dramatic rally in artificial intelligence-related stocks.

Nordstrom jumped 7% in extended trading after its fiscal first-quarter sales beat Wall Street's expectations. Salesforce shares fell about 6% after the software company bumped up its full-year forecast but reported higher capital expenses than expected.

The Nasdaq Composite ended May with a 5.8% gain as enthusiasm around AI continued to boost related stocks. Chipmaker Nvidia jumped 36% in May, briefly touching a $1 trillion market cap this week. Alphabet, Meta and Amazon all rose at least 10% during the month.

Outside of tech, gains were hard to come by, however. The S&P 500 inched up 0.3% in the month, while the blue-chip Dow fell almost 3.5%, dragged down by Nike, Walt Disney and Chevron.

"We have been impressed by the resilience of this market since the March low, absorbing a relentless onslaught of negative sentiment and headlines," said Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler.

Investors are closely watching a bill that would raise the debt ceiling and cut government spending. The measure passed a key procedural hurdle in the House on Wednesday, clearing its path to a final vote on the floor later in the evening.

Congress is rushing to approve the measure by Monday, the earliest date the U.S. risks a sovereign default.

"While a deal in Washington could be a catalyst for a breakout, overbought conditions in the technology sector and mega-cap space … could make this a high hurdle for the market to clear on a near-term basis, especially without broader participation," said Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL Financial.

Beyond the debt ceiling battle, investors are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's June 13-14 policy meeting as another possible market catalyst. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said Wednesday that he's leaning toward skipping a rate hike at the upcoming gathering. However, he added that Friday's payrolls report could change his mind.

A slew of economic data is set for release Thursday, including weekly jobless claims and the purchasing managers' index.

May was a hot month for tech, particularly chip stocks and growth names

The tech sector of the S&P 500 ended the month with a bang, leaping 9.29% in May as semiconductor stocks rallied.

Top gainers within the sector include Nvidia, up 36% in May, and Broadcom, which added nearly 29%. On Semiconductor gained 16% during the month.

Those names, along with their chip-making peers, helped lift the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) to its best month since January, notching a gain of 16.7%.

CNBC

Nvidia is also in the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), and helped catapult the fund to a third consecutive winning month and a gain of about 4.7%. It was IWF's first three-month winning streak since December 2021.

-Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes

Stocks making big moves in extended trading

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

CrowdStrike — The cybersecurity firm's stock tumbled nearly 12% in after-hours trading after the company reported slowing revenue growth.

Okta — Shares of the software company dropped 13% in after-hours trading despite a stronger-than-expected quarterly report. It appeared that the management's warning about increasing "macroeconomic pressures" may have been the driver that sent shares lower.

C3.ai — The artificial intelligence tech company saw its shares tumble 18% even after it beat expectations on the top and bottom lines for its fiscal fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv. C3.ai expects to see fiscal first-quarter revenue of between $70 million and $72.5 million, less rosy than the Street had expected. The stock has skyrocketed more than 250% this year amid Wall Street's enthusiasm towards AI.

— Yun Li

Stock market bears fall to lowest since January 2022 in latest Investors Intelligence survey

The percentage of bullish investment newsletter editors nudged up to 47.9% in the latest weekly survey by Investors Intelligence, from 46.5% last week, while the number of bears eased to 23.3% from 23.9%. That was the fewest number of bears since January 2022.

Those who anticipated a correction in the stock market dipped to 28.8% from 29.6%. "In general, this group usually increases as markets rally," II said. "When that occurs it may signal a trading top. Late April/early May they did the opposite – increasing as markets declined. That could portend a surprise rally."

Contrarians might take pause at this week's sentiment numbers. Rising bullishness usually correlates to greater risk that prices will decline while expanding bearishness usually signals diminishing risk. The idea is being that those who say they're optimistic are often done buying and have less cash on hand, while the reverse is true of those who say they're pressimistic.

— Scott Schnipper