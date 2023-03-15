S&P 500 Futures Are Flat Following a Volatile Session on Wall Street: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures ticked up Wednesday night after investor fears of a widespread banking crisis led to a volatile trading session.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up just 2 points, or 0.01%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures rose 0.10% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.33%.

During the regular trading session, the Dow at one point fell 725 points before ending the day down by 280.83 points, or 0.87% lower. The S&P 500 dropped 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged 0.05% higher.

The major averages had a rocky start in the morning following news that Credit Suisse's largest investor, the Saudi National Bank, said that it could not provide additional funding for the bank. The announcement from SNB sparked a broad selloff over fears of a crisis in the financial sector. The indexes regained some ground in the afternoon after an announcement from a Swiss regulator stated that the Swiss National Bank would provide additional liquidity to Credit Suisse if necessary.

"It's no doubt changing the landscape of how we as investors look at the investability of financial institutions that fit in the banking sector," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments. "It also makes us ponder just how the sector would navigate with, in the future, more forms of regulatory pressure on these corporations."

Buchanan continued, "There's a race again for safe havens, particularly U.S. Treasuries. And you know, there's a notion now, on a mixed note at that the Federal Reserve meeting next week, [they'll] have perhaps have [a] less hawkish tilt to their action and rhetoric."

Traders will keep an eye out for key economic data, including the latest jobless claims report. Housing starts data from the U.S. Census Bureau is also out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dollar General and Jabil are set to report earnings on Thursday before the bell. FedEx will be announcing its earnings upon market close.

‘Big Short’ investor Steve Eisman says if the Fed is scared to raise rates, investors should also be wary

Steve Eisman of "The Big Short" fame said if the spreading banking crisis stops the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates next week, investors should be fazed by that.

"Fifty basis points is off the table. So either they're going to do 25 basis points or they're going to do nothing," Eisman said on CNBC's "Fast Money" Wednesday evening.

"If the Fed doesn't raise rates, … maybe it'll be positive for a couple hours or a couple of weeks," he said. "But the Fed won't be raising rates because it's scared. Well, if the Fed is scared, you should be scared."

— Hakyung Kim

JPMorgan says headwinds to credit could result in GDP downturn

JPMorgan analyst Michael Feroli believes GDP numbers could take a hit in upcoming quarters as investors become anxious about the financial sector, particularly mid-size banks.

"A very rough estimate is that slower loan growth by mid-size banks could subtract a half to a full percentage-point off the level of GDP over the next year or two," Feroli wrote in a Wednesday note.

"We believe this is broadly consistent with our view that tighter monetary policy will push the US into recession later this year. It's not unusual when a Fed rate hiking campaign causes stress in the financial system—it's unusual when it doesn't," Feroli added.

The firm anticipates the Federal Reserve will announce a rate hike of 25 basis points, rather than a 50 basis point-increase or pausing rate hikes entirely.

"We look for a quarter-point hike. A pause now would send the wrong signal about the seriousness of the Fed's inflation resolve," said Feroli.

"Relatedly, it would also send the wrong signal about 'financial dominance,' which is the idea that the central bank is hesitant to tighten, or quick to ease, because of concerns about financial stability."

— Hakyung Kim

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Credit Suisse — Credit Suisse shares rallied almost 7% after a statement from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority and the Swiss National Bank said that the bank is currently well capitalized. The SNB added that it would provide additional liquidity if necessary. Shares tumbled 13.9% during Wednesday's trading session after Credit Suisse's largest investor, Saudi National Bank, said that it could not provide the Swiss bank with any further financial assistance.

Adobe — The software company's shares were up 4.6% after its fiscal first-quarter results topped Wall Street estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.80 per share and revenue of $4.66 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings of $3.68 per share and revenue of $4.62 billion.

Five Below — Shares of the value retailer were down more than 3% in extended trading, slipping on the company's muted outlook for the first quarter. Five Below reported revenue that topped Wall Street's expectations, according to Refinitiv, and earnings were in-line with estimates.

— Hakyung Kim

