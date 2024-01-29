S&P 500 futures are little changed as investors prepare for Big Tech earnings: Live updates

S&P 500 futures are little changed Monday night as investors analyzed the latest corporate earnings with the Federal Reserve policy meeting on the horizon.

Futures connected to the broad index were flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.04%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 42 points, or 0.1%.

Cybersecurity stock F5 rallied around 9% on the back of a better-than-expected financial report, while electronics manufacturer Sanmina soared more than 18% after posting strong earnings per share and current-quarter guidance. On the other hand, home-appliances maker Whirlpool shed more than 4% after sharing a worse-than-expected outlook for the full year.

These moves follow a winning day on Wall Street that brought the Dow and S&P 500 to their sixth record closes of the year. Despite those notable finishes, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite saw the best performance of the three major indexes, climbing more than 1% in the session.

Monday marked the start of a busy week for corporate earnings, with 19% of companies in the S&P 500 set to report. Of the nearly one-quarter of S&P 500 members that have already reported, about 72% exceeded Wall Street expectations, according to FactSet.

"There is not necessarily a very consistent message" this earnings season, said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. "It's not this tide that lifts all boats. … We've seen, this far in the earnings season, clear winners and clear losers."

Markets appeared to rally late in Monday's session after the U.S. Treasury Department said it expected to borrow less than previously anticipated in the first quarter. The department said this reduced need to borrow stemmed from anticipated increases in net fiscal flows and a higher cash balance at the start of the quarter.

Traders will watch for updates out of the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting beginning Tuesday. The fed funds futures market has priced in an approximately 97% probability that the central bank will leave rates unchanged during its Wednesday announcement, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, investors will follow Microsoft and Alphabet, two of the mega-cap technology names set to report earnings this week. These companies, which are part of a group known as the "Magnificent 7," have been closely watched by market participants after driving up the S&P 500 with their outsized gains. Amazon, Meta and Apple will post their quarterly financials later in the week.

Outside of tech, General Motors and UPS are among well-known companies sharing results before the bell on Tuesday. Starbucks is due after the market closes.

Investors will also watch Tuesday for economic data on housing, the labor market and consumer confidence. These numbers come as market participants finalize their expectations for Wednesday's monetary policy announcement and subsequent press conference.

This week is pivotal for the stock market’s rally, says Fundstrat’s Tom Lee

This action-packed week – which includes Big Tech earnings and a Federal Reserve policy meeting – could dictate the next moves for the market's rally, said Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both closed at fresh highs on Monday, powered by a surge in Big Tech shares. "We expected new highs by late January, which was on schedule," Lee said on "Last Call." "And I think this week is going to tell us how much further we go."

To that effect, Microsoft and Alphabet are due to report their quarterly reports on Tuesday, while Meta Platforms, Apple and Amazon are expected on Thursday. In the midst of that, the Fed's two-day policy meeting will wrap up on Wednesday with a rate decision.

Read more about what Tom Lee expects this week here.

-Darla Mercado

Here’s where rates on popular consumer products stand before the Fed’s meeting

The Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday, concluding with a policy decision the following day. Fed funds futures pricing suggests a high likelihood that the central bank will stand pat on rates.

Still, rates on an array of consumer products have leapt since the Fed began tightening rates in March 2022.

For instance, a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has an interest rate of 6.9% as of the week of Jan. 26, per MND. That's up from 4.29% on the week of March 11, 2022. Credit card annual percentage yields also shot up to 20.74% as of the week of Jan. 26, according to Bankrate. That's more than 400 basis points higher than where they stood before the Fed began hiking rates.

There's a silver lining: The higher rate environment has helped boost yields on an array of savings products and fixed income investments.

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 4.076% on Monday. Back during the week of March 11, 2022, it yielded 2.006%. A five-year CD has an APY of 2.87%, up from 0.5% before this rate hike cycle started, according to Haver. Money market annual yields were 0.51% as of the week of Jan. 26, up from 0.08% before the central bank started raising rates, Haver found.

-Nick Wells, Darla Mercado

Where stocks stand on the month

With just two full trading days left in January's trading month, all three of the major indexes are on pace for gains. But some have performed better than others.

Here's where the three major indexes stand compared with the start of 2024's first month:

The blue-chip Dow has climbed 1.7%.

The broad S&P 500 has advanced 3.3%.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite has outperformed, rising 4.1%.

— Alex Harring

Stocks making the biggest moves in extended traded

These are some of the stocks making notable moves after hours:

Woodward — Shares jumped 5% after the manufacturer surpassed expectations of analysts on both lines and raised its full-year guidance.

Sanmina — The manufacturer soared 15% after beating the consensus forecast for earnings per share and giving a better outlook for the current quarter than analysts anticipated.

Whirlpool — The home product maker shed 4% after sharing full-year guidance that was worse than Wall Street anticipated.

See the full list here.

— Alex Harring

S&P 500 futures are little changed

S&P 500 futures were little changed shortly after 6 p.m. ET. Nasdaq 100 futures were also near flat, while Dow futures slipped about 0.1%.

— Alex Harring