S&P 500 futures are little changed after index registers best day since 2022: Live updates

S&P 500 futures were near the flatline on Thursday night after investors regained some ground from this week's sell-off.

Futures tied to the broad-market index inched higher by about 0.06%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose about 0.3%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed.

In after-hours trading, Paramount Global climbed more than 5% after posting adjusted earnings that trounced estimates and announcing it's cutting 15% of its U.S. workforce. E.l.f. Beauty slipped about 10% after posting cautious guidance.

Stocks rebounded during Thursday's regular trading after plunging earlier in the week, as the latest weekly jobless claims number helped alleviate investors' concerns about the strength of the labor market and state of the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 advanced 2.3% to end Thursday, posting its best session since November 2022, while the 30-stock Dow surged roughly 683 points, or nearly 1.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 2.87%.

Investors have been attempting to revive the market's momentum this year after Monday's steep global sell-off, which was sparked by last Friday's disappointing U.S. payrolls data, concerns about the Federal Reserve's rate-cutting timeline and the unwinding of the Japanese yen carry trade.

Investors seem to have bought the dip, deeming the pullback to be a fairly healthy correction.

"The fundamental backdrop remains favorable for stocks to trend higher, particularly for investors with time horizons that extend to year-end and beyond," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "Near term, heightened levels of volatility are likely to be more the norm versus the exception, as broad-market valuations remain elevated and seasonality trends suggest tempered returns during the 'dog days of summer.'"

Even as the major averages surged on Thursday, they remain down on a week-to-date basis. The S&P 500 is off 0.5% this week, while the Nasdaq and the Dow are down roughly 0.7%. Both the broad-market S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are on pace for their fourth losing week.

Bitcoin tops $60,000 level Thursday evening

The flagship cryptocurrency, which has been rebounding alongside risk assets, surpassed the $60,000 threshold on Thursday night.

Bitcoin was last 12% higher on the day at $61,535.40, according to data from CoinMetrics. Ether, which has also staged a comeback, gained 13% to $2,672.47.

Both cryptocurrencies are on pace for weekly losses, however.

—Darla Mercado, Tanaya Macheel

Almost 90% of total NYSE volume traded to the upside Thursday

Advancing volume as a percentage of the total reached 87% on the New York Stock Exchange in Thursday's big rally, even better than the 80% of upside volume seen on the Nasdaq, according to FactSet data.

Almost 79% of all stocks on the NYSE rose in price Thursday, against more than 70% on Nasdaq.

Still, new 52-week lows beat new highs on the NYSE by 53 to 39, and by 212 to 60 on Nasdaq.

Composite volume was a shade below average, reaching more than 98.7% of the past 30 days' average on the NYSE and almost 97.6% on Nasdaq.

— Scott Schnipper

Paramount, Expedia, E.l.f. Beauty among stocks making biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Paramount Global — The media company jumped 5.7% after posting a massive earnings beat for the second quarter, reporting earnings of 54 cents per share while analysts polled by LSEG called for 12 cents per share. Paramount's revenue of $6.81 billion for the period fell short of the estimated $7.21 billion, however, making that the company's biggest miss relative to analyst estimates since February 2020. Paramount also announced it is cutting 15% of its U.S. workforce as part of a broader cost-cutting plan ahead of its merger with Skydance Media.

Expedia — Shares slipped 2.2% after Expedia said it has seen a more challenging macroeconomic environment and a softening in travel demand in July. The online travel company beat expectations, however, reporting earnings of $3.51 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion, while analysts polled by LSEG called for earnings of $3.06 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.

Unity Software — Shares shed 4.6% after the video game software development company beat Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations, but forecast third-quarter revenues below estimates, seeing a range of $415 to $420 million compared to an expected $458 million.

— Pia Singh

Stocks open slightly higher

Major U.S. indexes were in the green shortly after 6 p.m. E.T. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 46 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were 0.1% higher, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.2%.

— Pia Singh