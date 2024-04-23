S&P 500 futures rise after earnings lift the index to a second winning day: Live updates

S&P 500 futures are higher Tuesday night as investors parsed the latest financial releases from corporate America.

Futures tied to the broad index advanced 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures popped 0.5%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 10 points, trading slightly above flat.

Futures were lifted as Tesla, a mega-cap tech name and retail investor favorite, climbed more than 11% in extended trading after the company announced a renewed push into "more affordable" electric vehicle models. Tesla missed expectations on both lines in the latest quarter. Separately, Visa jumped more than 2.5% on the back of a stronger-than-expected report.

Those are the latest in a solid earnings season so far, with more than one out of every five S&P 500-listed firms done reporting as of Tuesday evening. Of those that have already posted results, more than three out of every four have exceeded Wall Street expectations, according to FactSet.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Tuesday marked a second straight winning day for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, which continued recovering from their recent losing streaks. The Dow closed the session more than 260 points higher, or nearly 0.7%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each gained more than 1%.

"What normally happens is the market gets weak before earnings season because you just have economic and political news flow, which tends to be negative," said Jay Hatfield, CEO at Infrastructure Capital Advisors. "It's a typical earnings rally after a pullback when there was an information vacuum."

Earnings will remain a focus of investors on Wednesday. Boeing and Hasbro are slated to report before the bell, followed by Meta Platforms, Ford, Chipotle and IBM after the market closes.

Traders will also monitor economic data on durable goods due in the morning.

S&P 500 futures are higher

S&P 500 futures traded up shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Futures tied to the benchmark index added 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%.

Dow futures added just 7 points, trading marginally above the flatline.

— Alex Harring