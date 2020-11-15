SpaceX Crew-1 Live Launch Updates: NASA Monitoring Weather But ‘Still a Go' for Tonight

This is CNBC's live blog of the SpaceX Crew-1 launch carrying astronauts for NASA and JAXA. Click here to read more on the mission's significance.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — SpaceX and NASA are preparing to launch the Crew-1 mission on Sunday evening. It's the company's first fully operational astronaut launch and the beginning of regular missions to the International Space Station.

"With this milestone NASA and SpaceX have changed the historical arc of human space transportation," NASA director of commercial spaceflight development Phil McAlister told reporters ahead of the launch.

The launch is scheduled to liftoff at 7:27 p.m. ET from launchpad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

You can watch NASA's live webcast of the launch below:

The astronauts are putting on their SpaceX spacesuits and making sure each one is operating correctly.

Crew-1 spacecraft commander Mike Hopkins looks ready to go: pic.twitter.com/OfWB21VKfX — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) November 15, 2020

SpaceX's John Insprucker on the launch webcast said that the Crew-1 astronauts received a weather briefing at T-04:20:00, with a 50% probability still of the launch delaying. But Insprucker added that the weather officer sounded "a little optimistic that the weather boundary we've seen coming toward us may not make it and may stay away long enough."

The SpaceX and NASA mission controllers for the launch have taken to their consoles, while the company has pressurized the fuel inside the Crew Dragon spacecraft "Resilience."