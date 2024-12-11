Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

SpaceX valuation surges to $350 billion as company buys back stock

By Michael Sheetz,CNBC

SpaceX’s next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket is launched on its sixth test at the company’s Boca Chica launch pad in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., November 19, 2024. 
Joe Skipper | Reuters
  • The valuation of Elon Musk's SpaceX hit $350 billion based on a secondary share sale, CNBC confirmed on Wednesday.
  • SpaceX and investors agreed to buy stock from insiders in a $1.25 billion purchase offer at $185 a share, according to copies of the offer obtained by CNBC.
  • SpaceX's soaring valuation, ranking well above U.S. defense contractors and among the top 25 in the S&P 500 by market cap, comes as the company furthers its dominant position in the space industry.

The valuation of Elon Musk's SpaceX hit $350 billion based on a secondary share sale, CNBC confirmed on Wednesday.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

SpaceX, as well as investors, agreed to buy stock from insiders in a $1.25 billion purchase offer at $185 a share, according to copies of the offer obtained by CNBC. The round does not include raising new capital, as the purchase offer represents a secondary sale of existing shares.

Notably, SpaceX is buying as much as $500 million in common stock as part of the offer, in a rare share buyback that demonstrates the strength of the privately held company's financial position.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The company routinely performs these secondary rounds — about twice a year — to give employees and other shareholders a chance to sell stock. The latest valuation represents a 67% surge from SpaceX's previous high of $210 billion, which the company hit through a June secondary share sale.

SpaceX's soaring valuation comes as the company furthers its dominant position in the space industry, all while Musk has become an influential figure in the coming presidential administration.

The space company has a near-monopoly on the U.S. satellite launch market, led by its workhorse Falcon rockets, as its rivals have struggled to field operational rockets to compete.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

Nike renews its contract with the NFL after league briefly courted other bidders

news 30 mins ago

‘Unverifiable income' can limit your mortgage options — here's how to get around it

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet business is a key economic driver for the company, with about 7,000 satellites launched to date and a service boasting about 5 million subscribers.

Meanwhile, its monstrous Starship continues to advance in flight tests, representing an attempt to create a next-generation reusable rocket of unprecedented scale and power.

SpaceX's latest valuation ranks the company higher than the market value of top U.S. defense contractors. Among U.S. companies in the S&P 500, SpaceX would rank in the top 25 by market cap, between Johnson & Johnson and Bank of America, according to FactSet.

The company did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the sale process. Bloomberg first reported SpaceX's $185 a share pricing.

Musk, replying to a social media post about the SpaceX share sale, wrote that "almost no investors wanted to sell shares" at the new $350 billion valuation.

"SpaceX reduced the amount of shares it bought back from employees in order to allow some new investors in," Musk wrote.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us