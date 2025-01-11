Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Special counsel Jack Smith resigns from DOJ as Trump's fight to block final report continues

By Pia Singh,CNBC

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. 
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Special Counsel Jack Smith resigned from the Department of Justice on Friday after he completed his two criminal investigations of President-elect Donald Trump.

The departure was disclosed in a court filing submitted Saturday to Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon of Florida. "The Special Counsel completed his work and submitted his final confidential report on January 7, 2025, and separated from the Department on January 10," the filing reads.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

In the filing, DOJ officials urged Cannon not to extend her order issued last week that is currently blocking the DOJ from releasing Smith's investigation into Trump's interference in the 2020 election results.

The DOJ had filed an emergency motion late Friday asking a federal appeals court to reverse the order, pushing for a swift release of Smith's investigative report.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Cannon, who was nominated by Trump to the bench, temporarily blocked the DOJ from releasing Smith's final report until three days after the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals rules on the issue. Cannon had previously dismissed the Mar-a-Lago documents case against Trump after ruling that Smith's appointment as special counsel was unconstitutional.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us