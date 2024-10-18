Money Report

Spirit Airlines extends debt refinancing deadline hours before expiration

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

A Spirit Airlines aircraft undergoes operations in preparation for departure at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 12, 2024.
Brandon Bell | Getty Images
  • Spirit Airlines on Friday again extended a deadline with its credit card processor to renegotiate more than $1 billion in debt.
  • Spirit shares are down more than 90% so far this year.
  • The carrier has furloughed pilots, offered staff buyouts and deferred aircraft to save cash.

Spirit Airlines on Friday said it reached an agreement with its credit card processor to again extended a debt refinancing timeline to December, hours before it was set to hit its deadline.

Spirit said in a filing late Friday that earlier this week it drew down the entirety of its $300 million revolving credit facility and expects to end the year with just over $1 billion in liquidity.

"As previously disclosed, the Company remains in active and constructive discussions with holders of its senior secured notes due 2025 and convertible senior notes due 2026 with respect to their respective maturities," Spirit said in a filing late Friday.

The deadline was previously set in September and had been extended until Oct. 21 before the Friday change. The airline's stock closed at a new low Friday, down roughly 3%, at less than $1.50 per share.

The Miramar, Florida-based airline has furloughed workers, slashed its schedule and deferred aircraft deliveries to save cash over the past year.

Many of its planes have been grounded because of a Pratt & Whitney engine recall. It has also reported weaker-than-expected bookings and its planned acquisition by JetBlue Airways was scuttled after getting blocked by a federal judge on antitrust grounds.

Its shares have tumbled more than 90% so far this year and nearly 40% so far in October alone.

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal said the carrier is considering a bankruptcy filing. Spirit and advisor Perella Weinberg Partners did not immediately comment on the matter.

