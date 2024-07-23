Spot ether ETFs are set to trade Tuesday. Here's what it means for the Ethereum blockchain

Spot ether exchange traded funds are set to begin trading on Tuesday. Crypto enthusiasts are hopeful it will broaden the investor base for Ethereum, a blockchain technology many argue has a far wider use case than bitcoin.

These ETFs will invest directly in ether, which is the cryptocurrency used in the Ethereum network. There are already ether ETFs that track futures contracts, but these are the first to track spot ether.

Spot ether ETF applications

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH)

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE)

Bitwise Ethereum (ETHW)

VanEck Ethereum (ETHV)

21Shares Core Ethereum (CETH)

Invesco Galaxy Ethereum (QETH)

Fidelity Ethereum (FETH)

Franklin Ethereum (EZET)

iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA)

Like the spot bitcoin ETFs that launched in January, most are waiving fees initially — in many cases for up to a year.

Bitcoin ETF have been a hit. Will ether ETFs be the same?

By the standards of ETF launches, spot bitcoin ETFs have been a success: They recently topped $17 billion in net flows year to date since their debut.

For a new asset class, that is a big hit.

However, at $1.3 trillion in total assets, bitcoin has about three times the value of ether, which has about $414 billion in assets. That may limit the initial appeal of ether ETFs.

Bitcoin prices rose going into the launch of spot bitcoin ETFs. Ether has been a bit spottier: It is up 50% in 2024, but most of the gain came in the first three months of the year.

Still, for Ethereum enthusiasts, the primary value of a spot ether ETF is that it's a perfect vehicle to educate the public about the use cases for Ethereum, which are far greater than anything bitcoin has to offer.

Ben Johnson, Morningstar's head of client solutions and an ETF research veteran, noted that while bitcoin is often advertised as digital gold, "Ethereum is more like picks and shovels."

"The case for the former is that it is finite and could be a store of value, the latter is not finite and being used to build some real-world applications," he said.

What the Ethereum platform does

Many investors have never been impressed with bitcoin, primarily because the use case seems limited: It is purely a digital currency. But the Ethereum platform is different.

Bitcoin and Ethereum both utilize blockchain, which is a decentralized, immutable ledger to record transaction histories, but they have very different purposes.

Bitcoin uses the blockchain as a digital currency. Ethereum utilizes digital money just like bitcoin, but its blockchain has broader purposes. (Ether is the cryptocurrency used in the Ethereum network, but in practice the terms Ethereum and ether are often used interchangeably.)

Ethereum is a platform for building smart contracts, which are self-executing programs that enforce a pre-existing contract or agreement. It can be as simple as "If I do this, you do that." The key is that they execute automatically, are done on the blockchain (the Ethereum network) and produce the same result each time they are executed. They also have a wide variety of applications.

The most common use is for decentralized finance, or "DeFi." This is just a fancy term for using financial services on the blockchain. In theory, you could perform almost any banking services: Users can send, lend or borrow money, open a savings account, trade stocks or derivatives or other cryptocurrencies, get insurance. Theoretically, you could also do real estate transactions. Users can perform these functions using software called "decentralized apps."

The use case goes beyond financial services. Users can play games. Corporations could use it for tracking supply chains. It could even be used as a clearing platform to settle stock trades.

Another application for Ethereum: stablecoins. These are cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged to another asset, usually the dollar. Because cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether are volatile, many DeFi applications rely on stablecoins for lending, borrowing and trading.

The promise is a transaction network that — in theory — could be a much cheaper and faster way to do business.

Does this open the floodgates for more crypto ETFs?

It's not clear whether this latest development will open the floodgates for more crypto ETFs — or whether the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will find a way to stop the potential tidal wave.

Any applicant for other crypto ETFs would still need to show that the underlying market was not subject to manipulation, a crucial requirement for approval of these funds.

But a lot may depend on the political climate.

In the past, for commodities, the SEC has traditionally required a regulated futures market to trade alongside the asset. Right now, that only exists for bitcoin and ether, so it would take time to develop futures markets for other crypto products.

"Under the current regime in Washington, that would not change," Matt Hougan, chief investment officer of Bitwise told me. "But if you get a change of regimes in Washington, that could change."

Regardless, expect a lot of trading. "These new ETH ETFs will likely trade a lot," Johnson at Morningstar told me. "I'd guess that if and when options on these ETFs become available, this will all go into overdrive.... These ETFs effectively add a whole new wing to the crypto casino."

Is Ethereum essentially a tech play?

For the moment, selling Ethereum as a new transaction platform is the main game, and Ethereum enthusiasts have a potent argument: that the platform is a technology investment at heart.

"A lot of investors view bitcoin as digital gold, a store of value, whereas investors view Ethereum more as a technology play," Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise, said on CNBC TV last night.

Note: Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck; Morningstar's Ben Johnson; and David Mann, ETF product and capital markets at Franklin Templeton, will be on ETF Edge Tuesday, July 23 at 1:10 p.m., Eastern. ETFEdge.cnbc.com.