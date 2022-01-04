Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
politics

Spot Gold at $2,100? Commodities Analyst Says Gold Could Test New Highs This Year

By Abigail Ng, CNBC

Graham Barclay | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Gold could test new highs of $2,100 per ounce in 2022, according to David Lennox of Fat Prophets.
  • U.S. dollar weakness and inflation are some factors that are likely to boost the precious metal's prices, he said.
  • Geopolitical tensions between major military powers could also drive up gold prices earlier than expected, Lennox said.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Gold could test new highs of $2,100 per ounce this year, according to a resource analyst at fund management company Fat Prophets.

U.S. dollar weakness and inflation are some factors that are likely to boost the precious metal's prices, David Lennox told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday.

Money Report

Technology 33 mins ago

Sony Teases New VR Headset for Its PlayStation 5 Console

coronavirus 43 mins ago

Singapore Says Booster Shots Needed in Order to Maintain Fully Vaccinated Status

"We do think across the course of 2022, we will see the gold price testing at the all-time record highs, but we can't see it traveling much beyond that once it gets there," he said.

Gold prices closed at a record $2,063 in August 2020, according to data provider Eikon. It was trading at about $1,814 per ounce on Wednesday morning in Asia.

Lennox said it looks like everything is in place for the U.S. dollar to decline, though it hasn't happened yet. If the greenback weakens, it would be a "boon" for gold, he added.

Meanwhile, inflation in the U.S. is close to 6% — up from around 1%, he said. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and increases in value as the dollar declines, but its track record has been spotty in the past.

"We do believe that high momentum in inflation and that lower U.S. dollar is going to drive the gold price higher in 2022," he added.

Geopolitical tensions between major military powers could also drive up gold prices earlier than expected, Lennox said.

In particular, Russia's military presence along its border with Ukraine has been building up, and that's "a focus point where it could quickly turn to something disastrous," he said.

"If that happened, then we would see the gold price reacting quite significantly and our …  $2,100 an ounce [target] would probably get here sooner rather than later," he added.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

politicsInflation.DXYDXY US Dollar Currency IndexGold
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us