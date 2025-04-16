Money Report

Spotify is down. Company says it is working to fix it

By CJ Haddad, CNBC

The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 4, 2023.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
  • Spotify was down Wednesday, with about 50,000 reports of an outage on DownDetector.
  • The company said it was working on a fix but did not provide details about the scope of the outage.

"We are aware of the outage and working to resolve it as soon as possible. The reports of this being a security hack are false," the company wrote in a post to X via their SpotifyStatus account.

The music streaming giant did not provide details about the scope of the outage.

Users peppered the replies of the company's status update with frustrations and memes.

"I'll just hum to myself," wrote user @alexissTyler under one Spotify's status update posts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

