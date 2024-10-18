Starbucks taps former Chipotle executive as global chief brand officer

Starbucks is appointing Tressie Lieberman as global chief brand officer.

Lieberman previously overlapped with new Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol at Chipotle Mexican Grill, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

In his first week on the job, Niccol said improving the company's branding was one of his four priorities to turn around the U.S. business.

Starbucks has tapped Chipotle alum Tressie Lieberman as its global chief brand officer, a newly created position and the latest executive change under Brian Niccol after he left Chipotle and took over as CEO of the coffee chain last month.

In Niccol's first week on the job at Starbucks, he outlined his plan for turning around the chain's slumping sales in the U.S. For the past three quarters, Starbucks has reported same-store sales declines for its home market as its occasional customers buy fewer macchiatos and Refreshers.

Among four top priorities Niccol described in his plan was improving the company's branding. He wants to remind customers about the chain's coffee expertise and its special coffee-shop experience, according to his open letter.

"Starbucks is a brand people love. It's time to tell our story again and reintroduce Starbucks to the world. Tressie is the perfect person to help us do that. She has a proven track record of building strong brands, developing compelling products, creating great customer experiences, and leading breakthrough marketing," Niccol said in a statement on Friday.

Niccol created a similar global chief brand officer role at Chipotle when he took over there in 2018.

Lieberman will start at Starbucks on Nov 4. and report to Niccol.

Most recently, she served as chief marketing officer for Yahoo. Prior to that role, she was vice president of digital marketing and off-premise at Chipotle between 2018 and 2023. She also overlapped with Niccol when both executives were at Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, which are owned by Yum Brands.

In addition to Lieberman's hiring, Starbucks said Friday that Dawn Clark, the company's executive creative director, and Angele Robinson-Gaylord, who leads store development, will now report to Sara Trilling, Starbucks' president of North America.

The company is also unifying its global communications and corporate affairs departments into a single team.

Previously, Starbucks announced that Michael Conway, the company's North America CEO, was retiring. Niccol's predecessor Laxman Narasimhan had appointed Conway to the role last year. After his departure, the company eliminated the position, instead adding Lieberman's new role. Trilling also now reports directly to Niccol.

In China, Molly Liu is now the sole CEO, after splitting the position with longtime leader of that unit, Belinda Wong, since last year.

Starbucks' China business has been struggling, hurt by the country's sluggish economy and the proliferation of local coffee chains that can undercut its prices. Last quarter, the company's same-store sales slid 14% in China, its second-largest market.

Before his ouster, Narasimhan had said that Starbucks was in the early stages of exploring strategic partnerships for its China business.

Niccol is expected to share more details on his turnaround plans during the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call on Oct. 30.