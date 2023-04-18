Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Digest the Latest Round of Earnings: Live Updates

Stock futures were flat Tuesday night as traders weighed the latest round of earnings.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 28 points, or 0.08%, while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.07%. Nasdaq 100 futures inched downward by 0.1%.

The overnight action follows a day of choppy trading. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 ticked higher by 0.09%, while the Dow slipped 0.03%, or 10.55 points. The Nasdaq Composite inched downward by 0.04%.



The first earnings season since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has occupied most of Wall Street's attention, with Bank of America and Goldman Sachs among the names reporting quarterly results on Tuesday.

In tech, streaming giant Netflix disappointed investors after pushing back plans to more strictly clamp down on password sharing, although the company beat Wall Street expectations on earnings per share.

Still, markets have to contend with looming macroeconomic headwinds after the broader field of companies report quarterly results. Inflation and the prospect of further tightening from the Federal Reserve will return to center stage.

"The market continues to show resiliency amid a sense of relief that the recent banking crisis didn't lead to a broader systemic failure, which has been reinforced by better-than-expected Q1/23 earnings in the biggest bank," Canaccord Genuity analyst Tony Dwyer said in a Tuesday note.

In the week ahead, electric vehicle giant Tesla will report quarterly results after the closing bell on Wednesday. KeyCorp, American Express and AT&T are slated to post results Thursday morning.

Western Alliance surges after reporting first-quarter earnings report

Regional bank stock Western Alliance popped 13% in extended trading after the company said in its first-quarter that deposits have stabilized since last month's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Western Alliance said it had $47.6 billion in deposits at the end of March, down about 11% from $53.6 billion at the end of December. The bank said it saw non-interest bearing deposits and savings and money market accounts decline, but deposits in interest-bearing accounts and certificates of deposits increased.

Those deposit issues may have been less than some investors feared, and Western Alliance said things have been improving. The company said that it added another $2 billion in deposits in the first two weeks of April, and that more than 70% of its deposits are insured.

The bank's net revenue of $552 million did miss analyst estimates of $666 million, according to Refinitiv, and net income of $142.2 million was down more than 50% from the fourth quarter.

Shares of Western Alliance were down 45% year to date as of Tuesday's close.

— Jesse Pound

Stock futures are little changed as earning season continues

Stock futures were mostly flat Tuesday with all three major indexes heading lower.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 23 points, or 0.06%, while S&P 500 futures lost 0.05% and Nasdaq futures pulled back 0.12%.

— Brian Evans