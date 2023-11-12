Stock futures are little changed after Moody's downgrades U.S. outlook: Live updates

U.S. stock futures inched down Sunday night after Moody's Investors Service lowered its U.S. credit rating outlook to negative from stable.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped 54 points, or 0.1%. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 both shed 0.2%.

Moody's on Friday underscored the U.S.' "very large" fiscal deficits and partisan gridlock in Washington as contributing factors for the downgrade. The ratings agency reaffirmed America's credit rating at AAA, the highest level. This comes three months after Fitch lowered the U.S. long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to AA+ from AAA, also citing expected fiscal deterioration, an increasing debt burden and political standoffs on fiscal and debt issues.

"In the context of higher interest rates, without effective fiscal policy measures to reduce government spending or increase revenues," the agency said. "Moody's expects that the US' fiscal deficits will remain very large, significantly weakening debt affordability."

While there is "zero default risk of U.S. debt," the lower credit rating outlook remains relevant for its impact on the attractiveness of the debt for foreign investors, said Jay Hatfield, CEO at Infrastructure Capital Management.

"The U.S. has been downgraded because our budget process is completely broken. That's really the crux of the issue — that there's no real organized process to pass a budget. That does impact the psyche of global fund ambassadors," said Hatfield.

On the economic data front, investors will be keeping an eye on October's monthly federal budget, as well as the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's October consumer expectations survey. Fed Governor Lisa Cook is also scheduled to give remarks Monday morning. This all comes ahead of the monthly consumer price index data on Tuesday.

The major averages are coming off their second consecutive week of gains. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% the previous week, while the Dow and Nasdaq gained about 0.7% and 2.4%, respectively.

Tech companies still recovering from a low-rate era, says Bank of America

The tech sector is still feeling the ripple effects of when real rates were below 1%, according to Bank of America's technology, media and telecommunications team. The firm said the unwinding effects of the "zero interest rate policy" era are still ongoing and will continue into 2024.

"Earnings were not a near-term priority at many companies, as valuations in Growth Tech were dictated by EV/Sales, total revenue growth, and revenue growth accretion, rather than earnings accretion," the TMT team wrote in a Sunday note.

"As a result, companies were incentivized to pursue low/no margin revenues. ... Empty calories were all the rage. This created many distortions," it added.

This created both over-confident management teams and investors, it added, underscoring that software, internet and e-commerce and streaming companies were the most impacted by this trend.

— Hakyung Kim

Morgan Stanley sees 'slowing growth, easing policy' in 2024

The U.S. will see GDP growth slow down next year, according to Morgan Stanley. The firm also predicts the Federal Reserve will hold rates steady at 5.375% until June 2024, when it predicts rate cuts will begin.

"High rates for longer cause a persistent drag, more than offsetting the fiscal impulse and bringing growth sustainably below potential from 3Q24. We maintain our view that the Fed will achieve a soft landing, but weakening growth will keep recession fears alive. We forecast that GDP slows from an estimated 2.5% 4Q/4Q (2.4%Y) in 2023 to 1.6% (1.9%) in 2024," chief U.S. economist Ellen Zentner wrote in a Sunday note.

Labor demand will also slow in 2024, but will not be "falling off a cliff," she added.

— Hakyung Kim

Stock futures open slightly lower

U.S. stock futures ticked down Sunday night.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 43 points, or 0.15%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined by 0.16% and 0.12%, respectively.

— Hakyung Kim