Stock Futures Are Little Changed After S&P 500 Closes at Lowest Level Since 2020

Stock futures were little changed on Monday evening after the market started the week by continuing its dramatic September decline.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures up by less than 0.1%. Those tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33 points, or about 0.1%.

The move in futures comes after five straight days of losses for stocks, with the S&P 500 Monday closing at its lowest level of 2022. The Dow dropped more than 300 points on Monday, putting it in a bear market after falling more than 20% below its record high.

Technical indicators show that the selling has been historic. According to Bespoke Investment Group, the 10-day advance decline line for the S&P 500 has hit a record low, meaning market breadth is at its worst level in at least 32 years.

The latest round of selling appears to have several catalysts, including an aggressive Federal Reserve and surging interest rates, which in turn have roiled currency markets. On Monday, the British pound slid to a record low against the dollar, unnerving investors on both sides of the Atlantic.

"Typically, US investors wouldn't care too much about something like this, and especially more recently. And so this to me says that now there is this fear that is gripping investors a lot more than it did before. That in turn will lead to a capitulation moment where we really are at a bottom," said Max Gokhman, CIO at AlphaTrAI.

On Tuesday, investors will get several new pieces of economic data, including September consumer confidence, August durable goods orders and July home prices. Wall Street has grown increasingly concerned that the Fed's six-month-long inflation fight will push the economy into a recession.

Oil, US dollar diverge

For the first half of 2022, the price of oil and the U.S. dollar both rose sharply. However, that has changed in recent weeks, with notable moves for both on Monday.

The Dollar Index rose as high as 114.527 on Monday, hitting its highest level since 2002.

Meanwhile, futures for West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.58% to $76.08 per barrel. That is the U.S. benchmark's lowest settle since Jan. 3, meaning nearly all of oil's year to day gains have been erased.

Futures open flat

Stock futures opened flat at 6 p.m. in New York, with futures for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 changed by less than 0.1%.

S&P 500 hits new low for the year

The S&P 500 close at 3,655.04 on Monday, its worst mark since Dec. 14, 2020. The broad market average did avoid breaking its intraday low for the year, but could test that level again on Tuesday.

Here are some other key stats about Monday's session:

The S&P 500 fell 1.03% and notched its first five-day losing streak since July.

Ten of 11 Sectors were negative in today's session, led to the downside by Real Estate, down -2.63%. Consumer Staples finished marginally higher.

The Dow fell -1.11% for its worst close since Nov. 12, 2020.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.60% and is more than 33% below its record high.

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) traded 91.9M shares, above its 30-day average volume of 77.8M shares.

— Jesse Pound, Christopher Hayes