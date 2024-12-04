Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500, Nasdaq notch new closing highs: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were relatively unchanged on Wednesday night following a record day for stocks.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18 points, or 0.04%. On the other hand, S&P 500 futures slid 0.08%, and Nasdaq-100 futures moved 0.1% lower.

In extended trading, retailer American Eagle fell more than 13% after the company provided a weak forecast for the holiday quarter. By contrast, discount retailer Five Below surged around 14% on the heels of a better-than-expected third-quarter report.

During Wednesday's trading session, the three major averages saw solid gains, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite scoring new closing records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed above 45,000 for the first time.

"I think there's still gas in the tank as we move through December and into 2025," Tony Pasquariello, global head of hedge fund coverage at Goldman Sachs, said Wednesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "I still think it is a bull market. I still think the primary trend is higher. If we're right on growth, if we're right on the Fed, if we're right on technology, the raw ingredients would argue for the rally to continue."

This comes as an ADP report earlier Wednesday showed that private payrolls grew less than expected in November. For the month, companies added 146,000, but economists polled by Dow Jones had expected 163,000 positions.

Investors are now awaiting key economic data that's set to be released this week. Initial jobless claims data for the week ending Nov. 30 is scheduled to be released on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Additionally, nonfarm payrolls data for November is due out on Friday morning.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday during an onstage interview at The New York Times' DealBook Summit that the U.S. economy is strong enough for the Fed to move carefully on rate cuts.

"The labor market is better, and the downside risks appear to be less in the labor market," he said. "Growth is definitely stronger than we thought, and inflation is coming [out] a little higher. So, the good news is that we can afford to be a little more cautious as we try to find neutral."

Fed funds futures trading suggests a 78% likelihood that the central bank will trim rates by a quarter point at its Dec. 17-18 meeting, but they imply a nearly 64% probability that policymakers will hold steady in January, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, more earnings reports are scheduled to be released Thursday before the bell, including Dollar General, Signet Jewelers and Kroger. Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Ulta Beauty will report in the afternoon.

American Eagle plummets after revenue miss

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters fell 13% in extended trading Wednesday on the heels of the retailer's third-quarter revenue missing Wall Street's expectations.

The company saw its revenue come in at $1.29 billion, while analysts surveyed by LSEG were expecting revenue of $1.30 billion. However, it did see earnings come in above expectations, posting adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share compared to the consensus estimate of 46 cents per share.

On top of that, American Eagle provided a weak holiday forecast and cut its full-year outlook. It now expects comparable sales to grow by 3% for the full year, which is below both its prior guidance of 4% growth and the consensus estimate of 4.1%, according to FactSet. Revenue growth for the full year is also expected to come in at 1%, below its prior guidance of 2% to 3%.

While the stock has gained more than 7% in the past month, it's been in the red this year, posting year-to-date losses of about 3%.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the stocks making headlines in extended trading:

Five Below – The discount retailer advanced about 11% after posting third-quarter revenue of $844 million, well above the $799 million analysts polled by LSEG had expected. Adjusted earnings also topped the Street's expectations. The company also guided for a fourth-quarter revenue range that encompassed the average consensus estimate.

Synopsys – The stock fell more than 6% after the company's fiscal first-quarter forecast came in lower than analysts were expecting. Synopsys expects earnings to come in between $2.77 and $2.82 per share, well below the $3.53 per share that analysts had penciled in, per LSEG. The company also guided for first-quarter revenues that were lower than consensus, forecasting between $1.435 billion and $1.465 billion in the quarter. Analysts surveyed by LSEG were looking for $1.631 billion.

Stock futures open little changed

U.S. stock futures hovered just below the flatline Wednesday night.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 16 points, or 0.04%. Additionally, S&P 500 futures inched lower by 0.07%, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%.

