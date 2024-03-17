Stock futures are little changed as investors await fresh Fed guidance: Live updates

Stock futures were little changed on Sunday, as Wall Street awaits guidance on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve this week.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 ticked up 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures hovered near the flatline, while Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.2%.

Inflation concerns have pressured stocks in recent days, with the S&P 500 set to enter Monday trading riding a two-week losing streak. The 30-stock Dow and Nasdaq are also coming off marginal losses. A hotter-than-expected February core and wholesale inflation reading frustrated equities and sparked anxiety that the central bank may be partial toward higher interest rates for longer before its policy meeting begins on Tuesday.

"Next week's Fed meeting could determine the direction for the market, particularly if the Fed telegraphs that rates need to remain steady, even for just a bit longer," LPL Financial chief global strategist Quincy Krosby wrote in a Friday note. "That could be what's needed to allow this market to absorb gains and consolidate before the new earnings season begins."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, Fed funds futures are currently pricing in a 99% likelihood that the Fed will leave benchmark interest rates unchanged this week. However, the expectation for a June cut has ticked down in recent days to about 55%.

On Wednesday and Thursday, investors will also examine quarterly results from chipmaker Micron Technology and shipping giant FedEx.



Expect less transparency from Fed Chair Jerome Powell this week, economist says

Federal Reserve Chair could offer less clarity during the central bank's policy meeting beginning on Tuesday, according to EY chief economist Gregory Daco.

"We look for Fed Chair Powell to be less transparent than he was in January regarding the May and June meetings being 'live' for potential rate cuts," Daco said in a Friday note. "However, we do anticipate he will stress that Fed policymakers have started discussing policy easing as well as the timing and logistics of tapering the balance sheet quantitative tightening process."

— Brian Evans

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures were little changed on Sunday, as Wall Street waits for insight on interest rate cuts ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 20 points, or 0.05%, while Nasdaq-100 futures ticked up 0.1%. Futures tied to the S&P 500 hovered near the flatline

— Brian Evans