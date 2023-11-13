Stock futures are little changed as traders await key inflation report: Live updates

Stock futures were near flat Monday night ahead of a closely watched inflation report due before the bell on Tuesday.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 4 points, trading near flat. S&P 500 futures inched up by 0.05%, and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked higher by nearly 0.1%.

The moves come as investors ready for the October consumer price index reading slated for release Tuesday morning. Investors will parse the report for insights into the path of inflation that can inform expectations for how, or if, the Federal Reserve will adjust interest rates going forward.

Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate the index will show an increase of 0.1% from the prior month and 3.3% on an annualized basis. Excluding more volatile food and energy prices, the so-called core index is forecasted to rise 0.3% month over month and 4.1% year over year.

"A hot CPI report may call into question investors' belief the Fed is done hiking rates," said Bill Merz, head of capital market research at U.S. Bank Asset Management. On the other hand, "a figure coming in lower than expected could solidify those expectations for now."

Monday marked a mixed start to the week for the three major indexes as investors geared up for the report. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite finished down by about 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively. The Dow diverged, posting a gain of nearly 0.2%.

On the economics front, investors will also watch for small business data in the morning and for remarks throughout the day from a slate of Fed officials. Elsewhere, traders will look for Home Depot's earnings report before the bell.

Moody’s cuts outlook on banking subsidiaries of JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and more

Moody's Investors Service lowered its outlook late Monday to negative from stable on a slate of banking subsidiaries, including those of JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.

The move comes after the ratings agency cut its outlook on the U.S. government Friday.

In particular, the ratings agency affirmed the Aa1 long-term deposit ratings for certain bank subsidiaries and branches of Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo. However, Moody's updated its outlook on these ratings to negative from stable.

The ratings agency pointed to "the potentially weaker capacity of the Government of the United States of America (Aaa negative) to support the US's systemically important banks, as reflected in the recent change in the outlook on the Government of the United States of America to negative from stable."

-Darla Mercado

Look for a ‘strong’ consumer price index report in October, says Vanguard’s Andrew Patterson

Tuesday's consumer inflation report will likely show some "strong to quite strong" data for October, according to Andrew Patterson, senior economist at Vanguard.

"Near-term risks are skewed to the upside for this month and could come from goods inflation deflating at a slower than expected pace as the fall in used car prices stalls, and from healthcare insurance and [owners' equivalent rent] coming in higher than expected," he said.

Looking at the components of core inflation, Patterson sees shelter inflation slowing below 0.4% month over month for October, but there is an elevated risk of a higher-than-expected print on owners' equivalent rent.

He noted that supply pressures have normalized to pre-pandemic levels, which means there's limited downside to prices on goods. "In our view, slowing consumer demand will be crucial for future deceleration in the component," Patterson said.

The CPI report is due at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

— Darla Mercado

No let up in chocolate prices as price of cocoa hits an all-time high

Don't expect any let up in the price of chocolate at the holidays after the price of December cocoa bean contracts climbed to a record $4,073 per metric tonne (2,205 pounds) on Monday.

As recently as June, cocoa contracts were trading for less than $3,200 per metric tonne.

Cocoa is more than 56% higher in 2023, but that's not necessarily good news for the companies who use it as a raw ingredient in their products. Hershey is lower by 16% in 2023, Nestle's sponsored ADRs are off 5% while Mondelez is higher by just 4%.

— Scott Schnipper, Gina Francolla

Science stocks rise in extended trading

A handful of science-oriented stocks made notable moves in extended trading.

Azenta climbed more than 4% after delivering a strong financial report for the fiscal fourth quarter. The life science stock beat the consensus forecasts of analysts polled by FactSet and offered guidance for the full year that was in line with expectations.

Viking Therapeutics also added more than 4%. Viking shared new data from the second phase of a trial for patients with patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, known in short as NASH.

— Alex Harring

CPI inflation gauge to get market's attention Tuesday morning

Markets will be watching Tuesday for the first of two key inflation reports that the Labor Department will release this week.

The consumer price index for October is expected to show that prices increased just 0.1% for the month, after rising 0.4% in September, according to a Dow Jones consensus estimate. On a year-over-year basis, the CPI is expected to increase 3.3%, after being up 3.7% the previous month.

Excluding food and energy, core CPI is projected to rise 0.3% and 4.1% respectively, after showing the same levels in September.

The release, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, precedes Wednesday's producer price index, which reflects prices at the wholesale level.

—Jeff Cox

Stock futures are flat

Stock futures were little changed shortly after 6 p.m. ET Monday.

Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 all sat near flat. It followed a relatively muted trading day on Monday as investors readied for the inflation report coming Tuesday.

— Alex Harring