Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street awaits labor data and more earnings: Live updates

Stock futures are muted Monday night as investors readied for employment data and closely followed corporate earnings releases.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added just 13 points, sitting slightly above flat. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also both little changed.

Ford Motor slid more than 5% after the automaker provided full-year guidance that was on the low end of its previously set range. On the other hand, North Face parent VF Corp jumped 22% after posting better-than-expected results.

Those moves come after a winning session on Wall Street for the three major indexes. Notably, the blue-chip Dow broke a five-day losing streak, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite notched its eighth positive session of the last nine.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Stock investors appeared to welcome a drop in oil prices, which came after weekend airstrikes from Israel toward Iran didn't hit energy facilities as some expected. But equity gains were capped as Treasury yields continued to rise.

"One the one hand, macro conditions right now are very favorable: resilient growth, disinflation, stimulus and then relatively healthy earnings," Vital Knowledge founder Adam Crisafulli said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." "But you have expensive stocks, and then you have this yield dynamic that's acting as a headwind."

Traders will keep an eye on earnings reports from major companies due on Tuesday as the busiest week of this earnings season continues. Pfizer and McDonald's will post results before the bell, followed by Alphabet, Snap, Reddit, Chipotle and Advanced Micro Devices after the market closes.

On the economic front, investors will monitor job openings and labor turnover data due in the morning, the first of several reports coming this week that will provide insight into the strength of the job market. Elsewhere, stats on housing prices and consumer confidence are also expected on Tuesday.