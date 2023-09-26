Stock futures are little changed after Tuesday's sharp losses: Live updates

U.S. stock futures traded near the flatline Tuesday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by just 27 points, or 0.08%. Futures linked to the S&P 500 and inched up 0.07%, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.03%.

During the main trading session, the 30-stock Dow fell 388 points, or 1.14%, in its worst day since March. The S&P 500 declined 1.47%, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.57%.

These losses came after new home sales and consumer confidence data missed economists' estimates. Homes under contract came in at 675,000 for August, according to data from the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Economists' estimates called for 695,000, per Dow Jones.

Meanwhile, the Conference Board's consumer confidence index declined to 103 in September from 108.7 in August. Economists polled by Dow Jones had forecasted 105.5.

"Consumers remain worried about inflation and the impact of higher borrowing costs. This also weighed on housing market activities as mortgage rates tick higher," said U.S. Bank Asset Management senior investment strategist Rob Haworth. "However, still-high accumulated consumer savings balances, a strong labor market and solid wage growth are providing some support as we near the fourth quarter of the year."

The market is currently living up to its "seasonally weak September," said Blanke Schein Wealth Management's chief investment officer Robert Schein. Indeed, the S&P 500 is off 5.2% in September, while the Dow is down 3.2%. The Nasdaq is the laggard of the three, losing nearly 7% this month.

Schein expects the volatility to extend into October, before a shift. "Earnings season begins in mid-October and if earnings results are better-than-feared, that just may be the catalyst needed to end this market correction," he said.

Economic reports on deck Wednesday include August's durable goods orders. Economists expect they declined 0.5%, according to Dow Jones. Payrolls company Paychex will issue its earnings report before the bell, followed by a highly-anticipated quarterly release from Micron Technology after the close.

Earnings outlook must improve for a broader market rally, says wealth manager

Despite the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500's strong year to date gains, corporate earnings need to recover for the market rally to broaden out, according to Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management chief investment officer Michael Landsberg.

"Earnings must improve in order to see any kind of broader stock market gains, as the S&P 500 has had three quarters in a row of year-over-year decelerating earnings," Landsberg said.

"The markets have had a nice run, particularly in tech, and they needed time to cool off, which is partly why we have seen broader market declines over the past two months. Higher interest and money market rates create more competition for stocks, which adds to the pressure on the market," he added.

According to Landsberg, the firm rebalanced its client portfolios in the summer to reduce tech exposure given its dramatic rally over a six-month period.

"This is a normal cycle activity where some sectors heat up and others cool off," Landsberg said.

Stocks making the biggest moves Tuesday after hours

Here are some of the stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading.

Costco — Shares fell nearly 2% despite the company posting an earnings and revenue beat in the previous quarter. The company posted $4.86 earnings per share on $78.94 billion in revenue. Analysts had estimated per-share earnings of $4.79 on $77.09 billion in revenue, according to LSEG. Meanwhile, e-commerce sales slipped 0.8% compared to the same period in the previous year.

MillerKnoll — The furniture company's shares rallied 16.2% after it reported its 2024 fiscal first-quarter earnings. MillerKnoll topped analysts' estimates for earning and revenue in the previous quarter, its second-quarter revenue guidance came in softer than expected.

AAR Corp — Shares of the aircraft services company gained 2.4% after beating analyst forecasts on earnings and revenue in the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. The company reported $550 million in quarterly sales, up 23% from the prior year.

Stock futures rise slightly Tuesday

U.S. stock futures ticked up Tuesday.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 46 points, or 0.13%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures inched up 0.13% and 0.06%, respectively.

