Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Assess Latest Earnings Reports: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Thursday night.

S&P 500 futures gained 0.05%, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.08%. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1 point, or 0.003%.

Several companies reported earnings after Thursday's trading session. Ride-hailing platform Lyft saw its shares tank 30% in extended trading after a disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter report. Expedia also saw its shares fall by 2% after its earnings and revenue fell below analysts' expectations.

During the regular trading session, the 30-stock Dow dropped nearly 250 points. The S&P 500 slid 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite had the largest slide, falling 1.02%. Shares of Alphabet contributed to the decline in the Nasdaq, shedding more than 4%.

All major averages are on track to end the week with losses. The S&P 500 is down 1.3% this week, while the Dow is off by 0.6%. The Nasdaq is suffering the most, on pace for a weekly loss of 1.8%.

Dan Greenhaus, Solus Alternative Management's chief strategist, is mixed on what the latest action will mean for the remainder of 2023.

"Historically, it is really unusual to see the S&P 500 itself this far above the 200-day moving average, this far into a bear market, and have it not be the end," he said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

However, Greenhaus added that the investors have been overlooking the Federal Reserve signaling a continuing path toward tighter monetary policy.

"In general, both the equity and credit markets are discounting something resembling a soft landing, and a return to a normalized rate policy that is increasingly unlikely," he said.

Investors will seek more detail on the central bank's policy from Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker. Both are slated to speak on Friday afternoon, Eastern time.

On the economic data front, the University of Michigan will issue its preliminary consumer sentiment reading for February.

Companies posting their earnings results on Friday include Global Payments and Newell Brands.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Here are three names making headlines after the bell:

Expedia — The travel company's shares fell about 2% after the company missed analysts' expectations on earnings and revenue in the latest quarter. The company reported adjusted per-share earnings of $1.26 on revenue of $2.62 billion. Analysts called for earnings of $1.67 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Lyft — Lyft shares cratered 30% in extended trading after a disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter report. The ride-hailing company reported losses of 74 cents per share. Lyft also anticipates making roughly $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts anticipated, according to StreetAccount.

PayPal — Shares of PayPal slipped during after hours following the company's quarterly report. Revenue came in at $7.38 billion, compared to analysts' estimate of $7.39 billion, according to Refinitiv. PayPal CEO Dan Shulman also announced that he would aim to step down at the end of 2023.

Gold still on pace for 7th up week in 8; natural gas off 46% in 2023

April gold futures eased 0.65% to $1,878.5 the ounce on Thursday after touching an intraday low of $1,870.9, but remain higher by 0.1% week-to-date, on pace for the seventh advance in eight weeks.

Gold is up almost 3% in 2023.

March natural gas contracts added 1.4% Thursday to $2.43 per thousand cubic feet, on pace for the first weekly advance in eight weeks. Natural gas remains about 46% lower in 2023.

Solus Alternative's Dan Greenhaus makes the bull case for stocks

Dan Greenhaus, Solus Alternative Asset Management chief strategist, believes the technicals in the stock market have turned more bullish.

"Historically it's very unusual to see the S&P 500 itself get this far above the 200-day moving average this deep in a bear market and not have it be the end," Greenhaus said on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime."

The 200-day moving average is a widely watched momentum indicator. The S&P 500 is now nearly 4% above its 200-day moving average of 3,945, after climbing more than 6% year to date.

