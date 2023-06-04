Stock Futures Are Little Changed After the S&P 500's Best Week Since March

U.S. equity futures were mixed on Monday morning after a broad-based rally last week that pushed the S&P 500 to its best week since March, and its highest level since last August.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 29 points, or 0.09%. S&P 500 futures were 0.07% lower and Nasdaq-100 futures dipped 0.3%.

Oil prices briefly climbed more than 2% after Saudi Arabia announced it would further cut output by 1 million barrels per day starting in July. The news followed a meeting of OPEC and its allies, during which the group decided to stick to existing 2023 production targets. The jump in crude prices faded Sunday evening, with both Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures last trading about 1% higher.

On Friday, stocks rallied to end the week following strong jobs data for the month of May. The Dow jumped 701.19 points, or 2.12%, for its best day since January, ending the week at 33,762.76. The S&P 500 rose 1.45% to 4,282.37, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.07% to 13,240.77 and posted its sixth straight weekly advance.

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden signed the debt ceiling bill into law, averting a potentially catastrophic default by the U.S. government.

Investor sentiment was high Friday following the blowout nonfarm payrolls growth in May reported by the Labor Department. Public and private sector payrolls increased by 339,000 in May, compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 190,000, average hourly earnings rose at an annual rate of 4.3%, a bit less than economists expected, and the average work week fell a fraction. The report eased concerns about an impending recession.

"Despite the rising number of leading indicators that indicate a recession coming soon, continued strength in the labor market and stubborn levels of personal consumption are pushing the onset further down the road," said Mace McCain, chief investment officer at Frost Investment Advisors.

"We don't think the economy can tip into recession until employment weakens materially," he added. "The unemployment rate has spiked with every decline in job openings going back to the 1950's but [has] yet to happen this cycle. This trend could continue, hence delaying the recession."

More than that, investors are focused on what has so far proven a narrow stock market rally in 2023, led by just a handful of tech stocks that have been carrying the rest of the market, and whether there could be an intermediate-term correction if breadth doesn't improve.

"The big question is whether breadth can continue to improve, which could breathe new life into what had been a very narrow rally," Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO, told CNBC.

"Recent banking sector developments are also encouraging, and repeated signs of labor market strength are reducing the risk negative outcomes. Monday service PMI numbers and factory orders could help reinforce the positive narrative," he added.

Meanwhile, after an intense month of first quarter earnings, the docket is far lighter in the week ahead. Investors will get a look into food pricing and demand from J.M. Smucker, Campbell Soup and United Natural Foods. Stitch Fix, Signet Jewelers and DocuSign are also scheduled to report results.

In economic data, traders will get PMI data for May from both the Institute for Supply Management and S&P Global on Monday, as well as April factory orders and durable goods. On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association will release its latest data on home loan applications.

U.S. Treasurys rise as investors weigh interest rate outlook

U.S. Treasurys climbed Monday as investors considered what could be next for interest rates and weighed key economic data that could affect the Federal Reserve's next policy moves.

Uncertainty about whether the central bank will pause its rate-hiking campaign when it meets later this month has spread, owing to mixed messages from Fed officials and economic data reflecting resilience in the labor market.

At 4:36 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by over four basis points to 3.737%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading at 4.5389% after rising by more than three basis points.

European equity markets open higher

European markets opened muted after ending on a high on Friday, as traders digest the U.S. debt ceiling agreement and euro zone inflation data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1% as markets opened, with sectors and major bourses a mixture of marginal gains and losses.

Oil and gas stocks led gains with a 1.1% uptick after Saudi Arabia announced voluntary cuts to its output Sunday, starting in July. OPEC+ on Sunday announced it would make no changes to its planned oil production cuts for the rest of the year.

Travel and leisure stocks dipped into negative territory, with a 0.5% downturn, followed by retail, which was down 0.4%.

Japan's services sector activity expands at record pace in May

Japan's service sector saw a record rate of expansion in May, according to private surveys by au Jibun bank.

The country's services purchasing managers' index came in at 55.9, surpassing the previous record of 55.4 set last month and extending its streak to six straight months of quickening expansion.

The bank wrote that "anecdotal evidence suggested that the increase in customer demand was sustained as the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic continued to wane."

It also added that firms' outlook for business activity remained "strongly optimistic," with "particular emphasis placed on the strength of the tourism sector."

Hong Kong private sector expansion slows in May as reopening momentum wanes

In May, Hong Kong's private sector expanded at its slowest rate this year, according to a private survey by S&P Global. The city's composite purchasing managers' index fell to 50.6 in May from 52.4 in April.

The PMI index encompasses services and manufacturing, and is seen as a reliable gauge of economic health. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

S&P Global said the recent boost to growth in Hong Kong, from the full resumption of travel between the city and mainland China, "was beginning to wane."

The survey pointed at signs — such as lower new sales, slower new order growth and higher input cost inflation — putting pressure on firms' margins.

China's Caixin services purchasing mangers' index climbs to 57.1 in May

China's private Caixin Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) reached 57.1 in May, inching higher to the second-highest rate since November 2020.

The reading saw a recent peak of 57.8 in March, rebounding from a recent low of 46.7 in November as the economy emerged from China's stringent Covid restrictions.

The upturn coincided with a steeper increase in total new orders and sustained rise in new export business amid reports of stronger market conditions and increased customer turnout, Caixin said in a Monday release.

May's services PMI marked the fifth consecutive month of an expansionary reading above the 50-mark that separates growth and contraction, as services remain a bright spot in China's uneven economic recovery.

"Service providers remained optimistic partly because the market environment improved in the post-Covid era," Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said.

Oil prices jump more than 2% after Saudi Arabia pledges more production cuts

Oil prices rose after OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia decided to cut production by another million barrels per day.

Global benchmark Brent futures were up 2.4% at $78 a barrel Monday during early Asia trade, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 2.5% to $73.53 per barrel.

"The market did not widely expect the Saudi decision to cut production by 1 million barrels per day unilaterally," president of Rapidan Energy Bob McNally told CNBC in an e-mail following the decision.

"It once again demonstrated that Saudi Arabia is willing to act unilaterally to stabilize oil prices," McNally said.

The Russell 2000 Index of small caps joined Friday's broad market rally

Despite all talk of the "Magnificent 7" tech stocks driving 2023 gains, Friday's market rally was broad.

Beyond tech, the S&P 1500 regional bank index surged 5.5% Friday.

The Russell 2000 Index of small cap stocks rallied 3.6%, both far outperforming the 1.5% gain in the S&P 500. Almost six stocks advanced on the New York Stock Exchange for every one that fell.

The Russell also closed above its 200-day moving average level of 1,812.99 for first time since Mar. 8. Small caps closed 3.56% higher for their best day since Nov. 10.

Stock futures open little changed Sunday night

Stock futures were flat to begin trading on Sunday evening. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 13 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures were 0.01% higher. Nasdaq 100 futures were 0.01% lower.

