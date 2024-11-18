Stock futures open little changed ahead of major earnings reports: Live updates

Stock futures are little changed Monday night as investors await key earnings from retailers and chipmaker Nvidia this week.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down 0.06%. S&P futures slipped 0.02%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.004%.

In after-hours trading, Trump Media & Technology Group shed nearly 2%, giving back earlier gains, on news that the company is in talks to buy cryptocurrency trading firm Bakkt. Walmart shares rose 0.7% ahead of earnings due before the bell on Tuesday.

Investors are waiting for Nvidia to post results Wednesday afternoon as the market's next major catalyst. Eyes will be on how much demand the company signals for its Blackwell AI chips. The stock climbed marginally after the market closed, but had shed 1.3% in Monday's regular session.

About 93% of S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly results so far, with three-quarters exceeding expectations and more than 60% beating revenue estimates, according to FactSet.

Stocks attempted to make a comeback in the latest trading session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6%, snapping a four-day losing streak, while the S&P 500 added about 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 55 points, or 0.1%, marking three consecutive down sessions for the 30-stock index. Last week, a postelection selloff was sparked by concerns about the future path of interest rates given a strong economy and labor market.

Although some of Wall Street views the broader market as expensive, several major firms hiked S&P 500 targets for 2025, citing the longer-term rate-cutting optimism and hopes of a more business-friendly presidency ahead for the increase.

"The market has been in an uptrend because of a strong economy, the Fed continually cutting rates, and strong Q3 earnings," said Andrew Slimmon, Morgan Stanley Investment Management's head of the applied equity advisors team. "The market is set up well for equities, and investors are not going to see the pullback they want."

— Pia Singh