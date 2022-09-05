Stock Futures Rise After Major Averages Post Third Straight Week of Losses

Stock futures rose early on Tuesday after the major averages capped their third straight week of losses.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 118 points, or 0.38%. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.53% and S&P 500 futures added 0.39%.

CVS Health said Monday it's buying Signify Health for roughly $8 billion, while Volkswagen shared its plan to float Porsche for an initial public offering.

On Friday, the major averages closed out their third negative week in a row. The Nasdaq Composite posted its first six-day losing streak since 2019, ending the session 1.3% lower, while the Dow erased a 370-point gain on Friday to close about 1.1% lower. The S&P shed 1.1% to its lowest close since July.

In the holiday-shortened week, investors are looking ahead to speeches from Federal Reserve presidents and a fresh rate hike decision from the European Central bank due out later this week. August PMI services and ISM services data are slated for Tuesday.

"This is the week where everyone's back," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Everyone's back to school, back to trading, a lot of people are back into the office. There's still a lot of pessimism here that we could continue to see inflation rear its ugly head and that should warrant more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed."

European markets closed lower on Monday as investors weighed energy concerns following news that Russia's state-owned Gazprom would halt gas supplies to Europe through its Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Australia's central bank hikes rates by half a point

The Reserve Bank of Australia hiked rates by 50 basis points, in line with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll.

That's the fifth increase in a row since the central bank started raising rates in May.

Inflation in Australia stood at 6.1% in the June quarter, above the target range of between 2% and 3%.

— Abigail Ng

Russian energy minister says price cap will lead to shipping more Russian oil to Asia

Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Russian energy minister Nikolai Shulginov said the country will ship more oil to Asia in response to price caps on its oil exports, Reuters reported.

"Any actions to impose a price cap will lead to deficit on (initiating countries') own markets and will increase price volatility," he told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, according to Reuters.

Last week, the G-7 economic powers agreed to cap the price of Russian crude to punish Moscow for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Before the invasion, Russia exported approximately half of its crude and petroleum product exports to Europe, according to the International Energy Agency.

— Natalie Tham

— Weizhen Tan

— Weizhen Tan

Where the major averages stand to start the week

Last week's sell-off saw the major averages post their third straight week of losses. All 11 S&P 500 sectors ending the week negative, led to the downside by materials, which fell nearly 5%.

Here's how the major averages fared:

The Dow Industrial Average fell 1.1% on Friday. The 30-stock index closed roughly 3% lower for the week and finished more than 15% off its 52-week high.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% on Friday and 3.29% for the week. The benchmark index hit its lowest close since July and closed more than 18% off its 52-week highs.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.3% on Friday and finished its sixth negative session in a row for the first time since 2019. The tech-heavy index fell 4.21% for the week and closed more than 28% off its 52-week high.

— Samantha Subin, Christopher Hayes

Truist's Lerner on searching for signs of 'stabilization' in an oversold market

How markets react to the news over the weekend could play an integral role in where the markets move going forward, said Truist's Keith Lerner

"The best side for the bulls would be that the market is actually able to stabilize with all the bad news," he said. "That will at least tell you that the market has taken enough short-term pain. I'm just looking to see — in an oversold market — can we find any kind of stabilization coming back online after a long weekend."

According to Lerner, technical indicators show the most extreme oversold conditions since June's trough, but the market moving higher or slightly only lower on the back of the weekend could be a good sign.

Over the long weekend, Europe grappled with energy supply concerns amid news that Russia would halt gas flows to Europe, while OPEC+ announced a production cut. Lerner is also closely watching the ECB and its impending decision on rate hikes.

"What you want to see is can the market find some stability tomorrow as opposed to a big broad sell-off," Lerner said.

— Samantha Subin

CVS to purchase Signify Health for roughly $8 billion

CVS Health said Monday it's reached a deal to buy in-home health company Signify Health for $30.50 a share, or roughly $8 billion.

The acquisition, which both companies expect to close in the first half of 2023, will enable CVS to continue expanding its growing health-care services offerings and comes amid a push by competitors Amazon and Walgreens to expand in the space.

"This acquisition will enhance our connection to consumers in the home and enables providers to better address patient needs as we execute our vision to redefine the health care experience," CVS Health President and CEO Karen Lynch said in a news release.

— Samantha Subin, Leslie Josephs

Stock futures open higher

Stock futures rose on Monday as Wall Street kicked off a holiday-shortened week of trading. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 121 points, or 0.39%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.26%. Nasdaq 100 futures were last up 0.12%.

— Samantha Subin