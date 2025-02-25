Stock futures rise after S&P 500 posts fourth losing day, Nvidia earnings loom: Live updates

Stock futures rose on Tuesday evening as investors contend with a fourth-straight day of losses for the S&P 500 and await earnings from artificial intelligence darling Nvidia.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88 points, or 0.2%. Nasdaq-100 futures added nearly 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures climbed nearly 0.3%.

Stocks are coming off a weak session. The S&P 500 tumbled 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost nearly 1.4%. Both indexes logged their fourth consecutive losing day. The 30-stock Dow was the outlier, with a nearly 0.4% advance.

A weaker-than-expected consumer confidence reading from the Conference Board weighed on stocks Tuesday. A raft of recent reports, including disappointing retail sales numbers and a weak consumer sentiment reading have spurred traders' worries around the economy over the past week.

Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings, due after the closing bell Wednesday, could be the next catalyst for the market.

The report arrives at a pivotal time for Nvidia: The emergence of DeepSeek raised questions about the sustainability of the once-hot AI trade. The chip giant and other momentum plays are also showing signs of fizzling, with Nvidia down more than 5% in 2025.

"I think as the earnings report comes out tomorrow, my expectation is it's going to be a lot like September," NYU Stern School of Business finance professor Aswath Damodaran said Tuesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

"A replay of [the] September [quarter] where they will beat analyst expectations, but the market is going to be disappointed because the market seems to have set expectations higher than what analysts are seeing for the company," he added.

Other earnings reports out Wednesday include Lowe's, TJX and Salesforce.

Economic data due on Wednesday include new home sales and building permits. The main event for investors will be the release of the personal consumption expenditures price index on Friday. The PCE is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.

