Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stock futures rise after S&P 500 posts fourth losing day, Nvidia earnings loom: Live updates

By Brian Evans, CNBC

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 5, 2024. 
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Stock futures rose on Tuesday evening as investors contend with a fourth-straight day of losses for the S&P 500 and await earnings from artificial intelligence darling Nvidia.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88 points, or 0.2%. Nasdaq-100 futures added nearly 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures climbed nearly 0.3%.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Stocks are coming off a weak session. The S&P 500 tumbled 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost nearly 1.4%. Both indexes logged their fourth consecutive losing day. The 30-stock Dow was the outlier, with a nearly 0.4% advance.

A weaker-than-expected consumer confidence reading from the Conference Board weighed on stocks Tuesday. A raft of recent reports, including disappointing retail sales numbers and a weak consumer sentiment reading have spurred traders' worries around the economy over the past week.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings, due after the closing bell Wednesday, could be the next catalyst for the market.

The report arrives at a pivotal time for Nvidia: The emergence of DeepSeek raised questions about the sustainability of the once-hot AI trade. The chip giant and other momentum plays are also showing signs of fizzling, with Nvidia down more than 5% in 2025.

"I think as the earnings report comes out tomorrow, my expectation is it's going to be a lot like September," NYU Stern School of Business finance professor Aswath Damodaran said Tuesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

Register now: Applications open for the world's top fintech companies of 2025 list

news 29 mins ago

Democrat senators question what Elon Musk plans to do with sensitive CFPB data

"A replay of [the] September [quarter] where they will beat analyst expectations, but the market is going to be disappointed because the market seems to have set expectations higher than what analysts are seeing for the company," he added.

Other earnings reports out Wednesday include Lowe's, TJX and Salesforce.

Economic data due on Wednesday include new home sales and building permits. The main event for investors will be the release of the personal consumption expenditures price index on Friday. The PCE is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.

Stock futures open higher

Stock futures were higher on Tuesday, as investors look toward a key earnings report from Nvidia.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.4%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures advanced 81 points, or 0.1%.

— Brian Evans

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us