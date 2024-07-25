Stock futures rise slightly as investors prepare for Fed's preferred inflation gauge: Live updates

Stock futures rose modestly on Thursday evening as the major averages head for weekly losses and investors anticipated a reading of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 65 points, or just over 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.1% each.

In after-hours trading, medical device maker Dexcom plunged 39% after releasing disappointing fiscal full-year guidance. Footwear company Deckers reported fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations, boosting shares by roughly 9.8%.

Stocks are poised to end the week with declines, as investors on Thursday added to the previous session's steep losses by dumping some megacap tech and artificial intelligence-tied stocks. The activity seemed to be part of a broader rotation into small caps and more cyclical areas of the market.

The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid by about 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively, on Thursday. The 30-stock Dow bucked the trend and added roughly 81 points, or just 0.2%.

"Volatility came back with a vengeance this week as selling pressure in the megacap space dragged down the broader market," LPL Financial chief technical strategist Adam Turnquist said in a note to clients, adding that overbought conditions have also contributed to the recent weakness. "Counterbalancing weakness in these heavyweight names poses a challenge for the rest of the market."

The broad-market index is down 1.9% this week, while the Nasdaq has lost nearly 3.1%. The Dow is down roughly 0.9% week to date.

On Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET, traders will watch for the June reading of the personal consumption expenditures report, an inflation reading that's preferred by central bank policymakers. On a monthly basis, headline PCE is expected to have grown by 0.1% and by 2.5% from 12 months earlier, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. The final Michigan sentiment survey will be released at 10 a.m.

On the earnings front, Bristol Myers Squibb, Colgate-Palmolive and 3M are slated to post quarterly results.

Steve Eisman calls recent pullback a psychological rotation

Steve Eisman of "The Big Short" fame believes the recent tech-led market pullback is driven by emotions instead of a fundamental deterioration.

"Rotations are always violent. They always catch everybody unawares. And it's not a fundamental correction. It's like a psychological rotation," Eisman said on CNBC's "Fast Money."

The senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman said there hasn't been anything alarming about the economy overall.

"I don't think fundamentals have really changed all that much," he said. "The only negative data point I would point to is that consumer spending seems to have slowed a little bit on the margin, and delinquencies are up a touch."

Dexcom, Coursera among stocks making biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Dexcom — Shares of the medical device company plunged more than 35%. Dexcom's fiscal full-year revenue guidance of $4 billion to $4.05 billion marked a reduction from the outlook it shared earlier in the year. Revenue in the second quarter missed analysts' expectations, coming in at $1 billion versus consensus estimates of $1.04 billion, per LSEG. Insulet shares slipped 9.1% in sympathy.

Boston Beer Company – The maker of Twisted Tea and Samuel Adams slid 5% after second quarter results missed the Street's estimates. Boston Beer posted earnings of $4.39 per share on revenue of $579 million, while analysts sought $5.02 per share in earnings and $597 million in revenue, per LSEG.

Coursera — Shares of the online course provider surged 16%. Second-quarter revenue came in at $170 million, surpassing analysts' estimates for $164 million, per LSEG. Coursera posted a loss of 15 cents per share, while the Street called for earnings of one cent per share.

