Stock futures are little changed as traders await the Fed's preferred inflation reading: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Thursday evening as traders anticipate the latest reading of the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation gauge.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as well as S&P 500 futures, hovered around the flatline. Nasdaq 100 futures were also relatively unchanged.

In extended trading, FedEx and Nike both popped following their latest quarterly results. The delivery giant rose around 8%, while the sports apparel retailer jumped more than 7%.

During Thursday's trading session, the Dow was the only major average of the three to close in positive territory, eking out a 15-point gain and ending a 10-day losing streak — its longest since 1974. That marks its first session in the green since Dec. 5, when the index fell more than 200 points.

Thursday's slim gain for the Dow — and narrow losses for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — came as the 10-year Treasury yield popped for a second day and kept stocks under pressure.

Investors are now looking ahead to November's reading of the personal consumption expenditures price index – the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric. The report, which is set to release Friday, could take on even more significance after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated this week that PCE will likely show the 12-month inflation rate to be above the central bank's 2% goal.

Analysts polled by Dow Jones expect the index to rise 0.2% on the month and show an annual reading of 2.5%. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, is also expected to rise 0.2% on a monthly basis and 2.9% annually.

"Whatever the reaction is going to be, it's probably going to be more severe one way or the other than it would have been prior to seeing the Fed really increase those expectations," Mike Dickson, head of research and quantitative strategies at Horizon Investments, told CNBC.

This follows the Fed earlier this week cutting interest rates by a quarter point and indicating that it would likely only lower rates twice in 2025, fewer times than previously anticipated. That sent the market into a tailspin Wednesday, with all three indexes sinking.

This latest bout of turbulence also put the major averages on track for sharp weekly losses. The S&P 500 and the Dow are down more than 3% week to date, while the Nasdaq is off more than 2% in the period.

Other economic reports are also due on Friday, including the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index.

Investors should ‘look through’ a government shutdown, Wells Fargo Investment Institute says

Lawmakers in Washington are scrambling to head off a last-minute government shutdown, but investors should make sure to stay in their seats, according to Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

President-elect Donald Trump backed a plan that House Republicans pulled together. The measure could go to a vote as early as Thursday evening, and if it's approved it could avert a shutdown that would start on Friday night.

"We doubt there will be a new agreement in time to avert a partial shutdown after December 20, but expect a new spending bill around the end of the year," said Paul Christopher, head of global investment strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

He said that his team thinks there is "likely to be little economic or financial-market impact" in the event of a shutdown and that discretionary spending – not Social Security or Medicare payments – will feel the effect. He recommended maintaining current portfolio positions.

"We continue to foresee a strong economy heading into 2025 – we maintain our outlook for earnings growth and an S&P 500 Index target range of 6500-6700," Christopher wrote. "We are making no changes in guidance and prefer to look through any shutdown."

FedEx, Nike among the stocks making moves after hours

Check out the stocks making big moves in extended trading:

FedEx – Shares rose 8% following the delivery giant's better-than-expected earnings. For its fiscal second quarter, FedEx reported adjusted earnings of $4.05 per share, above the $3.90 per share that analysts surveyed by LSEG were expecting. Revenue, however, came in weaker-than-expected. The company also announced that it's planning on spinning off its freight business.

Nike – The retailer's stock popped around 6% after its fiscal second quarter results topped Wall Street estimates. Nike earned 78 cents per share on $12.35 billion in revenue. Analysts were expecting 63 cents per share on revenue of $12.13 billion, according to LSEG.

Mission Produce – Shares gained 9% on the heels of the company's fiscal fourth quarter results beating analysts' expectations. Mission Produce posted adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share on revenue of $354.4 million. That's an improvement from the 11 cents per share in adjusted earnings the company posted in the year-ago period. Revenue also rose 37% from a year earlier.

Stock futures open higher

U.S. stock futures inched higher Thursday night.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 36 points, or 0.08%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

