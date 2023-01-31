Stock Futures Tick Lower as Traders Await the Federal Reserve's Latest Rate Hike Decision

Stock futures slipped Tuesday evening as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's Wednesday meeting.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 48 points or 0.14%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq Composite futures were down 0.20% and 0.37%, respectively.

The moves come after stocks jumped to end January on a strong note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day nearly 369 points higher, rising by 1.09%. The S&P 500 gained 1.46% to cap its best January performance since 2019. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.67%, its best January performance in 22 years.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will announce how much it is increasing interest rates in its latest effort to tame high inflation. Markets are expecting a 25 basis point, or 0.25 percentage point, bump from the central bank. On Tuesday, the employment cost index, a measure of wage increases, showed compensation rose 1% in the fourth quarter, less than the 1.1% estimate by Dow Jones.

Still, traders may be getting ahead of themselves in expecting a more dovish tone from the Fed, or looking for signs that a pause in hikes or even a pivot is coming soon.

"Aggressive tightening in 2022 has led to signs of decelerating inflation but from levels that remain unacceptably high," Ron Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard said in a Tuesday note. "With a 25bps hike already discounted by markets, Powell's task is to unambiguously signal the Fed's commitment to tame inflation."

Earnings season continues as well. Peloton and Meta Platforms are scheduled to report quarterly results on Wednesday.

Snap falls 14%, leads after hour movers

Shares of companies that reported earnings after the bell Tuesday made up most of the after hour movers.

Snap – Shares of social media company Snap sank 14% after the company reported quarterly revenue that was lower than Wall Street expected.

Electronic Arts – Shares of entertainment company Electronic Arts shed 6.7% after the company reported $2.34 billion in revenue, less than the $2.51 billion analysts expected, per Refinitiv.

Advanced Micro Devices – Shares of AMD rose 3% after the company reported earnings that beat Wall Street's sales and profit expectations.

—Carmen Reinicke

Earnings valuations need to get 'closer to reality,' says Morgan Stanley's Wilson

Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson is still waiting for a signal to buy U.S. equities.

"For U.S. equities, I think it's gonna be a combination of when we think the earnings now reflect closer to reality, and valuations reflect that too," the chief investment officer told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Tuesday. "It's a two-edged sword."

The Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points Wednesday, will play a role in when that signal comes, although Wilson expects the central bank to continue cutting rates '"long after" the market reaches its bottom.

"There's no incentive for [Fed Chair Jerome Powell] to get off the train too early," he said. "That would be a mistake."

— Samantha Subin

—Carmen Reinicke