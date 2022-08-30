Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Chewy, HP, CrowdStrike and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Chewy — Chewy shares slumped 8% after hours as the company missed Wall Street's revenue estimates for the recent quarter and shared a disappointing forecast for the current period and full year. The online pet retailer also shared a surprise earnings beat of 5 cents a share.

PVH — Shares of the apparel company and owner of Calvin Klein slipped more than 3% in extended trading after revenue for the recent quarter fell short of Wall Street's estimates. PVH also said it's cutting 10% of its workforce in global offices and shared a weak outlook ahead.

HP — The laptop maker's stock fell nearly 3% in extended trading after the company reported disappointing revenue. Analysts had expected it to earn $1.04 per share on $15.74 billion in revenue. While its adjusted earnings hit that target, revenue of $14.66 billion fell short.

CrowdStrike — Crowdstrike shares were slightly lower in extended trading despite the company's sharing strong guidance for the third quarter and full year. The cloud-based cybersecurity company also beat expectations for the recent quarter on the top and bottom lines.