Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Chewy, MongoDB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.
Chewy — The pet retailer's shares surged nearly 20% after hours following the company's quarterly results. Chewy posted earnings of 4 cents per share, topping analysts' estimates by 18 cents. Revenue of $2.43 billion came in slightly higher than estimates of $2.42 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise — Shares of the cloud company fell more than 6% after the firm reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share, which missed analysts' estimates by 1 cent per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue for the quarter also posted a slight miss, coming in at $6.71 billion, compared to estimates of $6.78 billion.
MongoDB — The database platform got a 5% boost in shares after it reported earnings of 20 cents per share, which beat Wall Street forecasts by 29 cents, and revenue of $285 million. Analysts expected just $267 million in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
GameStop — The video game retailer's shares dropped less than 1% after the company reported its quarterly results, which include revenue of $1.38 billion and a loss of $2.08 per share. GameStop recently announced it will soon launch an NFT marketplace, but it gave no update on this in its financial results.
PVH — Apparel company PVH's shares advanced more than 4% after reporting financial results that beat Wall Street forecasts for the most recent quarter. The maker of Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and other brands reported a profit of $1.94 per share, which is higher than estimates by 33 cents per share. It posted $2.12 billion in revenue, compared to estimates of $2.09 billion.