Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Costco, DocuSign, Scholastic

By Alex Harring,CNBC

Ting Shen | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:

Costco — The wholesale membership club retailer was down about 2.8% after reporting fiscal fourth quarter earnings post-market, and saying it's seeing higher labor and freight costs.

DocuSign — Shares were up 1.7% after the technology company named former Google executive Allan Thygesen its new CEO.

Guidewire — The software maker rose 0.9% after authorizing a $400 million buyback.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Scholastic — The education company fell 2% after reporting an 82% decline in fiscal first quarter operating income and 74% lower earnings before taxes. Revenue grew 1%.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us