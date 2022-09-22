Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Costco, DocuSign, Scholastic

Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:

Costco — The wholesale membership club retailer was down about 2.8% after reporting fiscal fourth quarter earnings post-market, and saying it's seeing higher labor and freight costs.

DocuSign — Shares were up 1.7% after the technology company named former Google executive Allan Thygesen its new CEO.

Guidewire — The software maker rose 0.9% after authorizing a $400 million buyback.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Scholastic — The education company fell 2% after reporting an 82% decline in fiscal first quarter operating income and 74% lower earnings before taxes. Revenue grew 1%.