Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Credit Suisse, Adobe, UiPath and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Credit Suisse — Credit Suisse shares rallied almost 7% after a statement from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority and the Swiss National Bank said that the bank is currently well capitalized. The SNB added that it would provide additional liquidity if necessary. Shares tumbled 13.9% during Wednesday's trading session after Credit Suisse's largest investor, Saudi National Bank, said that it could not provide the Swiss bank with any further financial assistance.

Adobe — The software company's shares were up 4.6% after its fiscal first-quarter results topped Wall Street estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.80 per share and revenue of $4.66 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings of $3.68 per share and revenue of $4.62 billion.

Five Below — Shares of the value retailer were down more than 3% in extended trading, slipping on the company's muted outlook for the first quarter. Five Below reported revenue that topped Wall Street's expectations, according to Refinitiv, and earnings were in-line with estimates.

PagerDuty — The digital operations management platform's stock gained 3% after reporting an earnings and revenue beat for the fourth quarter. PagerDuty posted adjusted earnings of 8 cents per share and revenue of $101 million. Meanwhile, analysts polled by Refinitiv had estimated per-share earnings coming in at 2 cents and revenue at $98.8 million

UiPath — The automation software stock surged 12% in extended trading after the company's quarterly earnings smashed expectations. UiPath reported an adjusted EPS of 15 cents, compared to the 6 cents anticipated by analysts. Revenue also came in well ahead of estimates.

— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to reporting